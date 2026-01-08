Denago’s new RanchHawk brings value to the UTV segment

In 2025, Denago Powersports brought a suite of affordable ATVs and dirtbikes to the market, and now rolling into 2026, the manufacturer is looking to do the same in the UTV segment with the RanchHawk 650FI, which has an MSRP of $9,999.

The RanchHawk is powered by a fuel-injected 623cc overhead-cam engine, transmitting power via an automatic CVT transmission and maintenance-free shaft-drive. (Photos: Denago Powersports)

The first public unveiling of its new value UTV came on the first day of AIMExpo on Jan. 7, and Denago Powersports General Manager David Garibyan says the RanchHawk is a great alternative for those looking for a UTV that won’t break the bank.

“The UTV segment is very popular, but their prices have soared and put them out of reach” — Denago Powersports GM David Garibyan

“With an MSRP of just $9,999, the fully featured RanchHawk 650FI will provide affordable access to the world of UTV adventuring and utility.”

Despite the price, Denago says The RanchHawk 650FI 4×4 is packed with features, like high- and low-range gearing, switchable 4-wheel-drive, EPS, and a locking differential. Other bells and whistles include a winch, trailer hitch, reverse camera, and tilting cargo bed.

Denago Powersports General Manager David Garibyan says the RanchHawk is a great alternative for those looking for a UTV that won’t break the bank.

“The RanchHawk continues Denago’s legacy of providing the best value in powersports, offering the most standard features at an affordable price point,” Garibyan continued. “While some of our competitors charge extra for windshields, bumpers, doors, and towing kits, we include them as standard equipment.”

The RanchHawk is powered by a fuel-injected 623cc overhead-cam engine, transmitting power via an automatic CVT transmission and maintenance-free shaft-drive. It features adjustable remote-reservoir shocks and 13 inches of ground clearance to provide a smooth ride over all kinds of terrain.

RanchHawk also offers a color TFT instrumentation behind a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, plus a 10-inch TFT infotainment screen — which doubles as a back-up camera — is on the center console and links up via Bluetooth to deliver a standard audio system, along with GPS mapping and YouTube streaming. The windshield pivots at adjustable angles and can be folded down for an open-air experience.

The RanchHawk 650FI is equipped with a 10-inch TFT infotainment screen that links up via Bluetooth to deliver a standard audio system, along with GPS mapping and YouTube streaming.

Denago says the RanchHawk 650FI will enter serial production in the first quarter of 2026 and will be backed by a one-year parts-and-labor warranty.

Dealer takeaway

With high-powered, fully enclosed, and HVAC-equipped UTVs becoming more popular, SxS price tags can sometimes rival those of a SUV or a pickup truck. Denago’s latest move into the UTV segment welcomes a more diverse customer base and joins Polaris’ Ranger 500, Kawasaki’s Mule SX, Honda Pioneer520, and the CFMOTO UForce 600 as budget-friendly UTVs priced around $10,000.