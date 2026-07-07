Revvable announced it is integrating its system with Car Wars, a comprehensive cloud solution company that provides automotive call tracking, phone traffic management, and AI-generated insights.

With Car Wars now integrated into the Revvable pipeline, every call automatically becomes part of the deal record, all without manual entry or guesswork.

Car Wars’ software gives dealerships visibility into what’s driving calls, what’s happening on them, and which ones turn into deals. Now integrated with Revvable’s Software-as-a-Service platform, dealers can manage the entire deal journey in a single system.

“A CRM should tell you the full story, and without call data you’re missing a massive piece of the puzzle,” says Jory Anderson, CEO of Revvable. “Car Wars fills that gap, so dealers see every deal from the first conversation to the close.”

With Car Wars now integrated into that pipeline, every call automatically becomes part of the deal record, all without manual entry or guesswork.

“Powersports dealers move fast, and their tools need to move with them,” adds Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. “This integration means every conversation is captured where the deal actually lives, so reps spend less time on data entry and more time closing.”

Car Wars says the integration can provide powersports dealers with the following tools:

Keep every call automatically logged and attached to the right customer and opportunity

Eliminate manual entry between their call tracking solution and the CRM

Give reps a complete activity feed with calls included, alongside credit, inventory, and communication history

Help managers coach with full context instead of piecing together what happened across systems

Move faster from first inquiry to signed deal with nothing falling through the cracks

This integration is available now, giving powersports dealers on Car Wars and Revvable a single, connected view of every deal.