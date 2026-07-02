NPA celebrates National Powersports Month, America’s 250th anniversary, with July dealer events

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is celebrating both National Powersports Month and America’s 250th anniversary this July by hosting patriotic-themed activities at each of its auction locations across North America.

NPA is celebrating both National Powersports Month and America’s 250th anniversary this July by hosting patriotic-themed activities at each of its auction locations across North America. (Photo: NPA)

The company said dealers, industry partners and clients attending the July auction preview and live auction days can expect themed events featuring dealer giveaways, American-themed games and trivia, food and refreshments, and celebrations recognizing the nation’s semiquincentennial.

“National Powersports Month is the perfect opportunity to recognize the passion that brings our industry together,” NPA CEO Jim Woodruff said in a release. “As we celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, we’re proud to welcome dealers from across the country to enjoy great inventory, great company, and the freedom that powersports represents.”

NPA said the events are designed to give dealers an opportunity to source inventory, network with other industry professionals and participate in the month-long celebration.

The company’s July live auction schedule begins July 10 with auctions in Atlanta and San Diego. NPA will then host live auctions Wednesday through Friday throughout the remainder of the month, while its NPA eSale online platform will continue to offer 24/7 access to inventory.

Dealers can view the complete July auction schedule through NPA’s 2026 Auction Calendar.

National Powersports Month is observed each July to promote the powersports industry and encourage participation in motorcycling, ATV riding, side-by-sides, personal watercraft and other recreational powersports activities. For dealers, the month also serves as an opportunity to engage customers during the height of the riding season while highlighting new and pre-owned inventory.