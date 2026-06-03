NPA launches ‘RV Summer Spectacular’ with dealer incentives

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is rolling out a month-long promotion aimed at helping RV dealers replenish pre-owned inventory during one of the industry’s busiest retail periods.

Dealers who purchase RVs or campers during the promotion will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes, including a cooler, portable power station, first-aid kit, NPA merchandise package and a $100 gift card. (Photo: NPA)

The RV Summer Spectacular, running throughout June, will provide dealers access to hundreds of pre-owned motorhomes, campers, fifth wheels and travel trailers available through NPA’s nationwide network and 15 monthly live auctions.

According to NPA, the program combines expanded inventory availability with marketing incentives designed to help dealers acquire, advertise and retail units more efficiently during the peak summer selling season.

“Summer is one of the strongest selling seasons for RV dealers, and NPA is committed to helping our dealers secure the inventory they need to capitalize on customer demand,” says Matt Amata, vice president of RV and marine for National Powersport Auctions. “The RV Summer Spectacular provides dealers with access to desirable pre-owned units along with added promotional benefits that support retail success.”

As part of the promotion, every RV purchased through NPA during June will include a complimentary digital advertising package. The package includes high-resolution vehicle photography, a streamlined condition report and marketing assets that dealers can use to quickly list inventory online.

NPA is also offering a Summer RV Raffle Giveaway for participating buyers. Dealers who purchase RVs or campers during the promotion will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes including a cooler, portable power station, first-aid kit, NPA merchandise package and a $100 gift card.

The company is also using the promotion to attract new dealers to its auction platform. First-time RV dealers who join NPA during June will receive a complimentary one-year membership, providing access to the company’s dealer-only buying and selling marketplace.

According to PSB’s latest data, 11% of powersports dealers carry RVs in their stores. Many RVs are also used as trade-ins for powersports vehicles, and conversely, RV dealers often take in motorcycles or powersports vehicles on trade. Toy haulers are a popular item in powersports dealerships for the ability to haul vehicles and be used for camping and family entertainment. And 22% of powersports dealers also sell cargo trailers.