Kawasaki appoints new president to lead North American operations

Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA, announced its newest president is Eiko Kirino, a 30-year veteran of the company, where she spent her career overseeing sales, marketing, product planning, and corporate communications.

As a motorcycle rider and enthusiast, Kirino says she’s excited to build on the strong momentum that Kawasaki has established in North America and will oversee all powersports and general-purpose engine operations. (Photo: Kawasaki)

Kirino began her tenure when she was first assigned to the manufacturer’s operation in France, where she focused on growth through sales, market development, and racing, and later returned to Japan to lead the sales department for all of Europe.

Her duties then shifted to product planning for performance models like the launch of the Ninja H2, and later she was assigned as general manager of Kawasaki’s global marketing efforts.

Kirino was appointed president of Kawasaki Motors Japan in 2021, then went on to lead global strategy for corporate communications and external affairs.

As a motorcycle rider and enthusiast, Kirino says she’s excited to build on the strong momentum that Kawasaki has established in North America and will oversee all powersports and general-purpose engine operations.

“As Kawasaki pursues its vision for sustainable, long-term global growth, the U.S. remains our most important market,” says Ms. Kirino. “It is both a tremendous honor and a personal joy for me to lead Kawasaki USA, having long held a deep passion for powersports, both professionally and personally.”

After joining Kawasaki USA in 2022, outgoing president Naoki Kawaguchi will return to Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. in Japan. Kawaguchi has led North American operations as president since 2024, and his tenure culminated last year when Kawasaki reached the No. 1 motorcycle market share in the U.S.