Kawasaki returns to big-bore two-strokes after a 20-year absence, introduces W175 LTD to U.S.

After more than two decades without a new large-displacement two-stroke, Kawasaki is bringing the category back in a big way.

The all-new 2027 KX327 and KX327X introduce a fuel-injected 327cc two-stroke engine that marks Kawasaki’s first newly developed two-stroke platform above 250cc since the early 2000s. (Photos: Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA)

The manufacturer has unveiled the all-new 2027 KX327 and KX327X, introducing a fuel-injected 327cc two-stroke engine that marks Kawasaki’s first newly developed two-stroke platform above 250cc since the early 2000s. The move comes as interest in two-stroke off-road motorcycles continues to grow among racers and trail riders seeking lighter weight, simpler maintenance and a more engaging riding experience.

The new models headline Kawasaki’s 2027 off-road lineup and signal that the company sees renewed opportunity in a segment many believed was headed for extinction at the turn of the century.

“Who’d have thought that in 2026 we’d be ushering in a new era of two-strokes?” industry observers note as manufacturers increasingly revisit the category.

New 327cc fuel-injected two-stroke engine

At the heart of both models is an all-new liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 327cc single-cylinder two-stroke engine designed to deliver strong low- and mid-range torque while maintaining the lightweight characteristics that have long attracted riders to two-strokes.

Rather than developing an entirely separate chassis, Kawasaki based the new models on the venerable aluminum perimeter frame used in its KX450 motocross machine.

Kawasaki says the engine’s flat torque curve and electronic fuel injection provide smoother, more controllable power delivery than traditional carbureted two-strokes. The system automatically compensates for changes in altitude and weather conditions, eliminating one of the common tuning headaches associated with older designs.

The engine is paired with electric start, hydraulic clutch operation and selectable power modes. Riders can also connect to Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone app to access maintenance information and vehicle settings.

The KX327 receives a close-ratio five-speed transmission aimed at motocross riders, while the cross-country-focused KX327X gets a six-speed gearbox designed for technical trails and woods racing.

Built from the KX450 platform

Rather than developing an entirely separate chassis, Kawasaki based the new models on the venerable aluminum perimeter frame used in its KX450 motocross machine.

The motorcycles feature KYB suspension components, including a 48mm inverted fork and Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak rear suspension system. Nissin braking components handle stopping duties, with a 270mm front rotor and 240mm rear disc.

The KX327X receives several trail-oriented upgrades, including a larger 2.2-gallon fuel tank, handguards, skid plate, linkage guard, rear disc guard and side stand.

A sign of changing market demand

The introduction of the KX327 and KX327X reflects a broader resurgence in two-stroke popularity. While emissions regulations and four-stroke performance advancements pushed many manufacturers away from the category in the early 2000s, modern fuel injection technology has helped bring two-strokes back into consideration for both recreational and competitive off-road riders.

Modern fuel injection technology has helped bring two-strokes back into consideration for both recreational and competitive off-road riders. The KX327 will carry an MSRP of $9,099, while the KX327X is priced at $9,699. Both models are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in late 2026.

Kawasaki says the new platform combines the simplicity and lightweight feel of traditional two-strokes with modern electronics and improved rideability.

The KX327 will carry an MSRP of $9,099, while the KX327X is priced at $9,699. Both models are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in late 2026.

W175 LTD arrives in U.S. dealerships after clearing CARB certification

While the return of a big-bore two-stroke is grabbing most of the attention, Kawasaki also recently expanded its street lineup with the introduction of the 2026 W175 LTD.

While the W175 LTD was spotted last year, Kawasaki officially announced the model for the U.S. market on June 2.

The retro-styled lightweight motorcycle was first spotted late last year after receiving certification from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), clearing the way for sales in all 50 states. Kawasaki officially announced the model for the U.S. market on June 2.

Powered by a fuel-injected 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, the W175 LTD is positioned as an affordable entry point into Kawasaki’s W-series heritage lineup. With an MSRP of $2,999, the motorcycle undercuts many competing entry-level street bikes while offering full-size 17-inch wheels, ABS-equipped front braking and classic British-inspired styling.

The W175 LTD represents Kawasaki’s push into the growing entry-level motorcycle segment, with an MSRP of $2,999. The model joins the larger W230 and W800 in Kawasaki’s retro lineup and is available now in Ebony and Candy Emerald Green.

For dealers, the W175 LTD represents Kawasaki’s push into the growing entry-level motorcycle segment, while the all-new KX327 and KX327X demonstrate the company’s willingness to invest in niche enthusiast categories. Together, the announcements give dealers two very different new products to attract both first-time riders and experienced off-road enthusiasts.