Stark Future releases factory edition enduro and motocross models

E-motorcycle manufacturer Stark Future just revealed a pair of limited-edition motorcycles, the Stark VARG MX and EX Factory Editions, two bikes built on an off-road championship-winning platform, the same one that earned a gold medal at the 2026 X Games and stellar finishes at the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

.The suspension upgrades, Stark says, are the most significant upgrades on both Factory Editions. The result is more grip, greater precision, and improved control. The motorcycles remain more composed under braking and track the ground more accurately. (Photos: Stark Future)

Key features include race-developed suspension, reduced weight, and greater control. At the center of both motocross and enduro limited editions is a complete KYB Factory A-Kit suspension package, supported by titanium components, Dynamic Traction Control, a high-grip seat, and a series of detail refinements.

The Factory Editions will be produced in a single global production run, limited to 200 Varg MX and 300 Varg EX Factory Editions worldwide.

The suspension upgrades, Stark says, are the most significant upgrades on both Factory Editions. The result is more grip, greater precision, and improved control. The motorcycles remain more composed under braking and track the ground more accurately.

Key suspension features include:

KYB Factory Kit 48 mm closed-cartridge, air-oil separated coil-spring fork

Hard-anodized internals and DLC-coated inner tubes to reduce friction

Mid-speed valve for a broad range of adjustment

Custom spring collar for improved front-wheel control and greater comfort on landings

Triple-adjustable KYB rear shock with Kashima-coated body and DLC-coated piston rod

X-Trig preload adjuster for faster and more precise sag setup

Lighter factory components

3-D-printed and titanium components reduce weight by more than 1 kg. The lower mass contributes to quicker direction changes, greater agility, and a more responsive connection between the rider and the motorcycle. The Dynamic Traction Control allows riders to fine-tune rear-wheel grip for different terrain, conditions, and riding styles.

Pricing and availability

MX Factory Edition MSRP: $15,990

EX Factory Edition MSRP: $16,990

Available at any Stark premium dealerships or on StarkFuture.com.