Stark Future has been “on the gas” lately, reporting a breakout Q1-26, delivering 212% year-over-year revenue growth and achieving earnings before Interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability for the first time in company history.

Stark’s Q1 revenue increased 3.12x compared to the same period last year, outperforming internal forecasts and marking a key inflection point as the company scales globally. (Photos: Stark Future)

The premium electric motorcycle manufacturer said Q1 revenue increased 3.12x compared to the same period last year, outperforming internal forecasts and marking a key inflection point as the company scales globally.

“Year three of production was the year we proved the model,” states Anton Wass, founder and CEO of Stark Future. “Year ten will be when we prove that 99% of all motorcycles sold will be electric by 2035.”

The results build on a strong 2025, when Stark Future generated €115 million ($135 million USD) in revenue, up 77% year-over-year, and reached profitability in five of the final nine months.

Stark’s CEO, Anton Wass, says that the company’s growth is driven by real demand and a product that meets the market demand, especially in Europe. Its next goal is to strengthen its North American presence in a market that has been largely reluctant to adopt electric motorcycles.

Company leadership attributed the growth to continued demand across its VARG platform, particularly the recently introduced Stark VARG SM, which is helping expand the brand beyond its off-road roots.

“Our growth is being driven by real demand and strong product-market fit, not unsustainable losses,” says Wass. “We exceeded our plan and did it profitably, which puts us in a strong position as we continue to scale.”

Stark’s off-road segment remains a core driver. The company reports its Stark VARG EX is now the best-selling enduro model in key European markets, including Germany, France and Italy. In Germany alone, Stark claims approximately 50% market share within its first year of availability, with additional markets exceeding 20% share.

The results signal continued momentum in the premium electric segment, particularly as performance parity with internal combustion models becomes more evident to consumers.

The company reports its Stark VARG EX is now the best-selling enduro model in key European markets, including Germany, France and Italy. Stark says that in Germany, it has a 50% market share of the electric motorcycle segment.

Beyond topline growth, Stark emphasized the quality of its financial performance. Achieving EBITDA profitability while continuing to invest in R&D, manufacturing and international expansion suggests increasing operational discipline.

The company is also preparing for further expansion in North America, which it identified as its largest market. Efforts are underway to strengthen dealer support, service infrastructure, parts availability and retail financing programs ahead of broader U.S. growth, according to a statement.

Stark Future says it is investing heavily in next-generation battery systems, electric motor development, and connected vehicle technologies, while planning to expand into larger motorcycle segments in the near future.

Looking ahead, Stark Future said it is investing heavily in next-generation battery systems, electric motor development and connected vehicle technologies, while planning to expand into larger motorcycle segments. The company is also positioning itself for a potential IPO within the next three years as it seeks additional capital to fund its next phase of growth.