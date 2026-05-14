The Parker Police Department has launched a new online reporting tool aimed at addressing unsafe and unlawful use of electric motorcycles and dirt bikes in the southeast Denver metro area.

In a statement cited by CBS Colorado, the department said many riders involved in complaints are unlicensed, uninsured and operating vehicles in ways that create safety concerns for pedestrians, motorists and other trail users. (Photo: Parker Police Department)

According to a report from CBS Colorado, the anonymous “E-Bike, Dirt Bike, & E-Motorcycle Safety Reporting” tool allows residents in Parker, Colorado, to report locations and details involving unsafe riding activity on streets, trails and public property.

The reporting tool allows residents in Parker, Colorado, to report locations and details involving unsafe riding activity on streets, trails and public property. (Image: ParkerCo.gov)

Police officials said the initiative is focused specifically on electric motorcycles and dirt bikes — not traditional bicycles or standard e-bikes. In a statement cited by CBS Colorado, the department said many riders involved in complaints are unlicensed, uninsured and operating vehicles in ways that create safety concerns for pedestrians, motorists and other trail users.

The department also noted concerns over damage to trails, parks and private property caused by unauthorized riding activity.

In addition to enforcement efforts, Parker police said they are developing educational initiatives aimed at helping parents and riders better understand the legal distinctions between e-bikes and electric motorcycles. Officials emphasized that electric motorcycles are subject to the same licensing, registration and roadway requirements as gas-powered motorcycles.

Parker, Colorado, rules allow Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes that don’t exceed 20 mph and have pedal-assist. The town also allows electric scooters with max speed of 20 mph. Beyond these, the town is clamping down on excessively fast Class 2 e-bikes and all electric motorcycles and dirtbikes. (Photo: ParkerCo.gov)

The town’s micromobility guidelines also state that Class 3 e-bikes, along with electric and gas-powered dirt bikes and motorbikes, are prohibited on Parker’s trail network.

The town’s micromobility guidelines also state that Class 3 e-bikes, along with electric and gas-powered dirt bikes and motorbikes, are prohibited on Parker’s trail network. (Photo: ParkerCo.gov/micromobility)

The move reflects growing scrutiny from municipalities across the country as higher-powered electric two-wheel vehicles continue gaining popularity while creating new regulatory and enforcement challenges for local governments and law enforcement agencies.