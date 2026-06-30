Stark Future capped off a busy week by rolling out a major software update for its electric motorcycle lineup while celebrating another high-profile victory on the X Games stage.

Stark Future announced that its new traction control system is now available for all Stark VARG ALPHA models through a free over-the-air software update. (Photo: Stark Future)

The Barcelona-based manufacturer announced that its new traction control system is now available for all Stark VARG ALPHA models through a free over-the-air software update. At the same time, factory rider Patrick Evans claimed the Moto X Best Trick gold medal at X Games Sacramento 2026.

The traction control feature, one of the most requested additions from VARG owners, is compatible with the VARG MX, EX and SM ALPHA models. Rather than requiring new hardware or a dealer-installed upgrade, the system is delivered remotely to motorcycles connected to the internet.

According to Stark, the software is designed to improve traction and rider confidence in low-grip conditions, including wet pavement, gravel, mud, roots and other technical terrain. Riders can independently adjust traction control settings within each power mode, allowing for varying levels of intervention depending on riding conditions and personal preference.

The feature integrates with the VARG’s existing ride customization options, including power delivery and regenerative braking settings, giving riders additional control over the motorcycle’s performance.

Over-the-air updates have become a growing trend among electric motorcycle manufacturers, enhancing vehicles with software after purchase and adding new capabilities without requiring model-year changes or dealership visits.

Key features of the new system include:

Free over-the-air delivery for Stark VARG ALPHA models

Adjustable traction control intervention levels

Integration with existing ride modes

Improved grip in slippery conditions

Enhanced control on technical terrain

X Games Gold Medal

The announcement came just days after Stark Future celebrated another milestone at X Games Sacramento. Factory rider Patrick Evans earned the Moto X Best Trick gold medal, adding to the Best Whip title he captured aboard the Stark VARG in 2024. According to the company, Evans secured the victory with his opening run before using his second run to throw one of the biggest whips of the competition despite not being eligible to defend his Best Whip championship.

“Winning another X Games gold means everything, especially in Best Trick against this level of riders,” Evans comments. “Once I’d landed the run I wanted, I could just enjoy the moment.”

The victory gives Evans X Games gold medals in two different Moto X disciplines and continues Stark Future’s push to showcase the performance capabilities of its electric motorcycles in elite freestyle competition.