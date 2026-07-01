Polaris partners with public land foundation to support OHV access

Polaris just signed on to a new partnership that will fund projects to improve off-highway vehicle access and riding areas across the U.S.

Polaris continues to be a strong champion of OHV access and has continuously helped fund long-term support for outdoor recreation. (Photo: Polaris)

The OEM is teaming up with The Foundation for America’s Public Lands — charitable partner of the Bureau of Land Management. Together, their efforts will provide grants to support OHV access, safety, and the riding experience on BLM-managed public lands. The program officially kicked off in June at Moon Rocks in northern Nevada, with many of the first-round investments supporting projects in Utah.

The result of the collaboration is more than $200,000 of cumulative impact for OHV projects on BLM lands in Utah. Funding for these projects will go toward new and additional wayfinding signage, as well as trail maintenance and repairs to help support safety, access, and continued use of these OHV spaces.

The BLM manages over 200 designated OHV recreation areas and millions of acres open to responsible motorized recreation across the country.

This partnership will support the following projects in Utah:

Cricket Mountains OHV Trail System: Improvements include a full signage overhaul, such as new directional markers, trail maps, and informational signs.

Improvements include a full signage overhaul, such as new directional markers, trail maps, and informational signs. Greater Three Peaks OHV Riding Area: About 4,800 feet of fencing around “the crater” will reduce safety hazards from dense informal routes and irregular terrain.

About 4,800 feet of fencing around “the crater” will reduce safety hazards from dense informal routes and irregular terrain. Tusher Tunnel, Uranium Arch and Bartlett Alcove: Updated signage, parking improvements, and site maintenance across three BLM Moab locations.

Updated signage, parking improvements, and site maintenance across three BLM Moab locations. Fivemile Pass Recreation Area: Restroom repairs and new kiosks at seven staging areas will enhance amenities at some of Utah’s most-loved OHV areas.

Polaris continues to be a strong champion of OHV access and has continuously helped fund long-term support for outdoor recreation. Most recently, in June, through its Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation, the company awarded $200,000 in support of various OHV access initiatives in the U.S.

“People are deeply connected to the areas they spend their days riding, and we know strong communities are at the heart of maintaining these spaces. Through our new partnership with the Foundation for America’s Public Lands, we will invest alongside local partners to improve trails, promote responsible riding, and support the people who know these areas better than anyone, helping to keep these places thriving,” adds Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen.