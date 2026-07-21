Pennsylvania opens new single-track, dual-sport trail system

Pennsylvania has opened 20 miles of new single-track riding trails at the Catawissa Recreation Area in Weiser State Forest, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council’s latest Ride Report.



The new Catawissa South trail section marks phase one of the first motorized recreation area in the state’s forest system. It will span 725 acres across Schuylkill and Luzerne counties and is open exclusively to dual-sport motorcycles. (Photo: MIC)



The new Catawissa South trail section marks phase one of the first motorized recreation area in the state’s forest system. It will span 725 acres across Schuylkill and Luzerne counties and is open exclusively to dual-sport motorcycles. The trails are considered difficult to expert-level and carry a 25-mph speed limit. Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recommends single-cylinder motorcycles under 500cc.

“The Pennsylvania Off-Highway Vehicle Association, other PA clubs, enthusiasts, and PA-based MIC members are working diligently to expand access for off-highway vehicles in the state,” says Duane Taylor, MIC’s director of safe and responsible use programs. “MIC will continue to build partnerships with these and other groups, and we look forward to more positive results.”



Seasonal riding passes are available through Sept. 27 and cost $45 for Pennsylvania residents and $65 for nonresidents. Riders must obtain permits in person at the Weiser State Forest District Office. ATVs are not permitted on the new trails.



Catawissa South is part of the larger 5,924-acre Catawissa Recreation Area, which Pennsylvania acquired in 2022 and is developing for motorized trail riding. The property was formerly home to Paragon Adventure Park, a private off-road recreation facility. Motorized trails are expected to open in phases as development continues.



DCNR has completed a master plan for the recreation area and has acquired an additional 363 adjacent acres to increase potential trail mileage and connectivity. The department is also developing a long-term management model for the motorized trail system that is expected to include a third-party concessionaire.