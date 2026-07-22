Scag Power Equipment is expanding financing options for its dealer network through a new strategic relationship with Huntington National Bank and fintech lender Octane, providing dealers with access to a streamlined financing platform that simplifies outdoor power equipment purchases.

The partnership allows Scag dealers to manage the entire financing process through the Huntington Bank Powered by Octane platform, from customer prequalification through loan closing. (Photo: Scag/Octane/Huntington)

Announced July 21, the partnership allows Scag dealers to manage the entire financing process through the Huntington Bank Powered by Octane platform, from customer prequalification through loan closing.

The platform is designed to speed transactions by offering shorter loan applications, near-instant credit decisions and digital document management. Qualified buyers can receive prime financing through Huntington, while near-prime customers can access financing through Octane’s affiliated lender, Roadrunner Financial.

For dealers, the portal provides customizable loan terms, workflow management tools and a single interface for processing financing applications, reducing paperwork and helping move customers through the purchasing process more efficiently.

“We’re proud to team up with Huntington and Scag to bring fast, easy, full-spectrum financing to more outdoor power equipment dealers and customers,” says Jon Vestal, executive vice president and general manager of recreational lending at Octane. “This collaboration helps fuel our expansion in the outdoor power equipment market and deliver on our mission to unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers.”

Huntington said the agreement builds on its relationship with Octane while expanding its presence in the outdoor power equipment segment.

Scag officials said the additional financing option is intended to enhance the dealership experience while supporting customers purchasing the company’s commercial and residential mowers, debris and turf management equipment, and compact construction equipment.

“At Scag, we’re committed to providing our dealers with the tools and resources they need to best serve their customers,” says Bruce Medd, director of finance at Scag Power Equipment. “Our relationship with Huntington and Octane adds another financing option that helps simplify the purchasing process while supporting the premium buying experience our customers have come to expect from Scag.”

The announcement reflects a broader trend across the outdoor power equipment and powersports industries, where OEMs and finance providers are investing in digital retailing tools that reduce friction in the F&I process while expanding financing access to a wider range of customers.