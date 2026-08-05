Honda introduces new Amazon storefront for power equipment products

American Honda announced on Aug. 4 the launch of its official Amazon store for power equipment, a digital storefront that provides consumers with a new way to explore Honda products online.

Honda’s battery-powered walk-behind lawnmower lineup is one of the features its new Amazon storefront will carry. (Photo: Honda)

Honda says the storefront features a curated lineup of Honda power equipment models, including generators and lawn mowers, with additional product offerings planned over time.

The manufacturer collaborated with Amazon to better serve its customers and enhance the online shopping experience for Honda products on Amazon.com. While certain Honda power equipment models are already available online, Honda says the initiative builds on the company’s longstanding partnership with its nationwide dealer network. This approach ensures customers receive products through authorized channels.

“The Honda dealer network always has been one of our greatest strengths,” says Barry Dlugasz, director of Honda Power Equipment. “This new online storefront for Honda Power Equipment products marks a significant step in our strategy of meeting our diverse base of customers wherever they are, while continuing to deliver the quality, accuracy and service that define the Honda brand. By integrating our power equipment dealers into the Amazon fulfillment process, we’re able to maintain those standards across every customer touchpoint.”

Honda will also provide product details and educational content for items featured in its Amazon store, ensuring that customers receive the most accurate, up-to-date information.

“The goal is to provide a premier online customer experience that lives up to the longstanding Honda reputation for reliability, innovation, and customer care, which means that shoppers can expect a streamlined experience supported by trusted Honda Power Equipment expertise at every step,” Dlugasz added.

More information is available at the Honda Power Equipment Store on Amazon.com or at www.honda.com.