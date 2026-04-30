American Honda announces HRC Performance Shop pilot program

announced on April 16 the launch of the Honda Racing Corp. (HRC) Performance Shop pilot program, a new program that gives U.S. road racing customers and teams access to exclusive parts and expertise from HRC in Japan.

The HRC Performance Shop program’s initial phase will focus on offering select HRC performance components for 2025 and newer CBR1000RR-R Fireblade models, including engine and electrical parts, chassis components and setup tools. (Photo: American Honda)

The new program was developed to enhance U.S. customers’ access to genuine, high-quality HRC racing components while supporting the road racing community with an official, factory-backed channel for HRC parts and know-how.

The program’s initial phase will focus on offering select HRC performance components for 2025 and newer CBR1000RR-R Fireblade models, including engine and electrical parts, chassis components and setup tools. Over time, American Honda says it will evaluate opportunities to expand the program to model-specific race kits and, where appropriate, the potential availability of complete, fully built competition units.

The following dealerships were selected to participate in the HRC Performance Shop pilot program, and will receive access to specialized HRC parts, components, and accessories developed for closed-course road racing.

U.S. dealers

Honda says these dealers have an established track record of supporting high-level, closed-course motorcycle racing, making them well-positioned to uphold the standards and objectives of the HRC Performance Shop designation during the pilot phase. As insights are gained from the pilot, American Honda will evaluate opportunities to expand the program to additional qualified powersports dealers.

Honda has shown its commitment to road racing over the last several years, including the expansion of Red Rider Rewards racing-contingency program and stepping up support of MotoAmerica. Honda says this latest pilot program is the next step in growing its support of road racing, making Honda riders and teams more competitive.

“With the 2026 road racing season now up and running, it’s exciting to launch the HRC Performance Shop pilot program,” says Brandon Wilson, manager of racing and advertising at American Honda’s Powersports & Products Division. “With simplified access to HRC’s renowned know-how and components, Red Riders should be battling at the front on road racing tracks across the country.”