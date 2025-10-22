To bring awareness to Teen Driver Safety Week, held Oct. 19-25, Honda and Discovery Education have launched Honda Safety Driven, a young driver safety initiative with new educational content featuring Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon and champion motocross riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence of the Honda HRC Progressive racing team.

Honda’s initiative aims to help address nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under 25. (Photo: Honda)

The racers are featured in a new two-part video series titled “Honda Safety in Action: From Racetrack to Roadway — It Takes All of Us,” demonstrating how racing at high speeds should inspire real-world safe riding and driving habits.

In 2023, Honda and Discovery Education launched Honda Safety Driven as a multi-year safety initiative to help address the nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under the age of 25.

“Now in its third year, Honda Safety Driven continues to introduce innovative and unexpected ways to engage and educate young people about traffic safety with nearly one million students reached in the first two years and counting.” — MJ Foxley, safety strategy leader at American Honda.

The first part of the video series focuses on two-wheel vehicle safety, including bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and motorcycles, with Jett Lawrence — 2025 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class champion — and his brother Hunter Lawrence, the 2025 runner-up. Part two of the series explores four-wheel vehicle safety with six-time IndyCar series Driver’s Champion Scott Dixon, along with Honda Racing Corporation engineers.

To advance safety initiatives in the community, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation have contributed more than $8 million to nonprofit organizations and schools over the past 4 years, supporting programs that promote safe driving practices, awareness and education both on and off the road.