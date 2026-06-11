Turn 14 Distribution recently announced that it has added Elektric Offroad Designs to its growing powersports product portfolio, giving dealers access to a broader selection of aftermarket protection, storage, and utility accessories for the SxS market.

Elektric Offroad Designs manufactures a range of UTV accessories designed for vehicle protection and cargo management, including bumpers, rock sliders, bed storage systems, tire carriers, roof racks, doors and grilles. Many of the products incorporate mounting points for lights, winches, recovery equipment and other trail-focused accessories.

EOD’s catalog covers several of the industry’s highest-volume platforms, including models from Polaris, Can-Am and Kawasaki. Turn 14 noted that EOD develops new applications alongside OEM vehicle launches, allowing dealers to quickly support customers purchasing the latest-generation SxSs.

“Elektric Offroad Designs brings strong coverage across modern UTV platforms and a focused approach to product development,” says Mike Malloy, head of business development and industry relations at Turn 14 Distribution. “This partnership expands product availability for our authorized dealers across multiple OEM applications.”

The addition comes as the UTV aftermarket plays an increasing role as a revenue driver for dealerships, particularly as customers seek to personalize vehicles for recreation, utility and overlanding. Demand for bolt-on accessories that enhance protection, storage capacity and vehicle capability remains strong across the UTV segment.

Brian Patrias, director of product management at Turn 14 Distribution, said the partnership gives dealers another option in a category that continues to see consistent consumer interest.

Turn 14 has steadily expanded its powersports offerings in recent years as it builds out its dealer inventory.