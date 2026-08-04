Turn 14 Distribution is expanding its presence at the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with sponsorship of a premier custom bike show, dealer activations and VIP hospitality at the American Flat Track Super TT.

Turn 14 will serve as presenting sponsor of the Cycle Source Sturgis Bike Show on Aug. 9 at the Iron Horse Saloon, marking the show’s 20th year at the rally. (Image: Turn 14 Distribution)

The aftermarket parts distributor will serve as presenting sponsor of the Cycle Source Sturgis Bike Show on Aug. 9 at the Iron Horse Saloon, marking the show’s 20th year at the rally. The event will feature 30 competition classes, industry judges and a $5,000 Best of Show cash prize. Turn 14 also will present its own Builder’s Choice Award, recognizing a standout custom motorcycle selected by the company.

Throughout the bike show, Turn 14 will showcase products from its owned powersports brands, including Kuryakyn, Kuryakyn Leather, Biker’s Choice, Twin Power and Speed and Strength. Industry partners Öhlins, Rockford Fosgate and Mustang Motorcycle Products also will display products and contribute prizes for award winners.

Beyond the bike show, Turn 14 said its brands will be featured at select dealer locations throughout the Sturgis area during rally week. Attendees will have opportunities to view featured products, enter giveaways and receive promotional gifts with qualifying purchases while supplies last.

“Sturgis isn’t a trade show with motorcycles parked outside and clean table tops. It’s riders, racers, builders and dealers taking over an entire town for a week to celebrate together their love for motorcycles,” says Nashona Haldane, powersports marketing manager at Turn 14 Distribution. “That’s what makes it one of the most important events in powersports. We’re proud to support those who make this community what it is, and we’re bringing some of our favorite brands along for the ride.”

The company also plans to host invited dealers and industry guests in a VIP hospitality tent during the American Flat Track Super TT on Aug. 8 at Jackpine Gypsies. The event will include race viewing, food and beverages as part of the official Sturgis rally schedule.