Distributors/AftermarketHot ProductsLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Biker’s Choice targets custom and DIY market with new product lineup

The StaffJanuary 13, 2026

Biker’s Choice rolled into AIMExpo last week with a fresh lineup of custom accessories and maintenance-focused products aimed at both professional builders and do-it-yourself riders.

Bob Schuetz, president of Turn 14 Powersports, met with the media on Wednesday in the Turn 14 display area of AIMExpo. (Staff photo)

The Texas-based brand, which has been supplying the motorcycle industry since 1971, used the Anaheim trade show to debut new grips, footpegs, performance hardware, and service components designed primarily for Harley-Davidson applications.

The collection included Billet Aluminum Contour Grips and Billet Cushioned Grips, available in chrome or black finishes. (Photos: Biker’s Choice)

Leading the introductions was a new premium grip lineup. The collection included Billet Aluminum Contour Grips and Billet Cushioned Grips, available in chrome or black finishes. Biker’s Choice said the grips were designed for precise fitment, smooth throttle operation, and straightforward installation — key selling points for dealers serving both custom shops and retail customers.

The BMX-style footpegs feature adjustable mounts and a UV-resistant anodized finish and are offered in silver, gold, and black to suit a range of custom builds.

For riders seeking additional ergonomic upgrades, Biker’s Choice introduced BMX-style footpegs CNC-machined from high-strength aluminum alloy. The pegs feature adjustable mounts and a UV-resistant anodized finish and are offered in silver, gold, and black to suit a range of custom builds.

The company also expanded its technical parts lineup with new maintenance and replacement components for late-model Harley-Davidson motorcycles. New products included an M-8 Touring Oil Temperature Dipstick for 2017-and-newer models, allowing riders to monitor oil temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit at a glance.

New products included an M-8 Touring Oil Temperature Dipstick for 2017-and-newer models, allowing riders to monitor oil temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit at a glance.

On the performance and replacement side, Biker’s Choice launched a CV40 Silver Replacement Carburetor designed for worn factory units or full custom builds. The carburetor featured an upgraded brass fuel inlet and accepted standard jets for easier tuning.

Rounding out the releases were “Low and Slow” Polished Brake Rotors, made from 420 stainless steel with a high-polish finish to complement spoke wheels, along with new fork replacement bushings for 2017-and-newer Harley-Davidson Touring models to restore smooth front-end operation.

Related Articles

“Our mission has always been to support riders who take pride in personalizing their bikes, whether they’re working in their garage or through a local shop. The products we introduced at AIMExpo reflect that commitment, combining dependable quality with the custom style our customers expect.” — Eric Maurer, head of marketing for Biker’s Choice.

The new products were displayed at Biker’s Choice’s AIMExpo booth and will be available through Turn 14 Powersports.

Tags
The StaffJanuary 13, 2026

Related Articles

Middleton joins Wild Ass

Wild Ass seat cushions teams up with industry veteran Larry Middleton

December 17, 2025
Lyndall Brakes co-founder Paul Kitrell, Jr.

Lyndall Brakes posts eighth straight year of double-digit growth

December 17, 2025
LeMans heads to AIMExpo

LeMans set to energize AIMExpo as exhibitor and exclusive coffee sponsor

December 17, 2025
Mips acquires Koroyd

Mips acquires Koroyd, expanding helmet safety portfolio

December 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.