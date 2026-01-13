Biker’s Choice rolled into AIMExpo last week with a fresh lineup of custom accessories and maintenance-focused products aimed at both professional builders and do-it-yourself riders.

The Texas-based brand, which has been supplying the motorcycle industry since 1971, used the Anaheim trade show to debut new grips, footpegs, performance hardware, and service components designed primarily for Harley-Davidson applications.

Leading the introductions was a new premium grip lineup. The collection included Billet Aluminum Contour Grips and Billet Cushioned Grips, available in chrome or black finishes. Biker’s Choice said the grips were designed for precise fitment, smooth throttle operation, and straightforward installation — key selling points for dealers serving both custom shops and retail customers.

For riders seeking additional ergonomic upgrades, Biker’s Choice introduced BMX-style footpegs CNC-machined from high-strength aluminum alloy. The pegs feature adjustable mounts and a UV-resistant anodized finish and are offered in silver, gold, and black to suit a range of custom builds.

The company also expanded its technical parts lineup with new maintenance and replacement components for late-model Harley-Davidson motorcycles. New products included an M-8 Touring Oil Temperature Dipstick for 2017-and-newer models, allowing riders to monitor oil temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit at a glance.

On the performance and replacement side, Biker’s Choice launched a CV40 Silver Replacement Carburetor designed for worn factory units or full custom builds. The carburetor featured an upgraded brass fuel inlet and accepted standard jets for easier tuning.

Rounding out the releases were “Low and Slow” Polished Brake Rotors, made from 420 stainless steel with a high-polish finish to complement spoke wheels, along with new fork replacement bushings for 2017-and-newer Harley-Davidson Touring models to restore smooth front-end operation.

“Our mission has always been to support riders who take pride in personalizing their bikes, whether they’re working in their garage or through a local shop. The products we introduced at AIMExpo reflect that commitment, combining dependable quality with the custom style our customers expect.” — Eric Maurer, head of marketing for Biker’s Choice.

The new products were displayed at Biker’s Choice’s AIMExpo booth and will be available through Turn 14 Powersports.