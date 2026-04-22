Horsepower-Revvable partnership creates lending alternatives

Horsepower Leasing and Revvable announced a new lending and leasing waterfall partnership designed to expand access to powersports financing across the U.S.

The collaboration pairs Horsepower Leasing’s origination platform with Revvable’s lending network to create a seamless, multitier approval waterfall — ensuring more customers get approved, more deals get funded, and dealers close more units.

A smarter path from application to approval

The Horsepower-Revvable partnership works by routing customer applications through a tiered sequence of financing options — starting with traditional loan and financing products and cascading through to no-FICO-required leasing solution.

That alternative is for those who prefer something other than traditional financing, or who are working through some credit challenges. When one product isn’t the right fit, the system automatically evaluates the next best option without requiring the dealer or customer to restart the process. This can lead to fewer dead ends, faster decisions, and a dramatically higher funding rate across the full credit spectrum.

“For too long, powersports dealers have watched deals fall apart because financing options were siloed. This waterfall changes everything.” — Chris Garrido, CEO, Horsepower Leasing

“By combining our lease infrastructure with Revvable’s lending reach, we’re giving dealers a single, powerful tool that works harder for every customer who walks through the door.”

Built for the powersports market

Unlike general-purpose auto lending waterfalls, this solution was engineered specifically for the powersports industry — accounting for the unique residual values, seasonal demand patterns, and credit profiles of motorcycle and ATV/UTV riders.

Key features of the partnership include:

One application is automatically evaluated across the lease and loan products simultaneously

Real-time decisioning with approvals in seconds

Full-spectrum credit coverage that includes prime through non-prime borrowers

Dealer-friendly integration featuring plug-and-play compatibility with dealer management systems

Transparent waterfall logic where dealers see exactly where each deal lands and why

“Revvable was built on the belief that every rider deserves a fair shot at financing,” says Jory Anderson, CEO of Revvable. “Partnering with Horsepower Leasing lets us deliver on that promise at scale. This waterfall isn’t just a product — it’s a new standard for how powersports financing should work.”

A win for dealers and riders

Dealers enrolled in the program will gain access to the combined waterfall through a single onboarding process. Early pilot partners have experienced significant increases in units moved, backend usage, and new customers on those units. For consumers, the partnership means less friction, more options, and a better experience — whether they’re picking up their first bike or upgrading to a side-by-side.

The Horsepower Leasing and Revvable lending and leasing waterfall is available beginning June 20. Dealers interested in enrolling can visit the Horsepower or Revvable websites.