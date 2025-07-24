Horsepower Financial Services has expanded its motorcycle leasing program to include Benelli and Benda, two brands under the Keeway America umbrella. The move broadens Horsepower’s reach and offers more options to powersports dealers and riders seeking alternatives to traditional motorcycle financing.

The new partnerships build on existing agreements with CFMOTO, Moto Morini, and Royal Enfield, positioning Horsepower as a growing player in credit-free leasing options. The company’s 36-month, FICO-free leasing model is fully digital and available to dealers around the clock, offering real-time approvals and streamlined add-ons, such as GAP coverage and vehicle protection.

“These brands align perfectly with our mission of helping more riders get on the road and helping more dealers close deals—especially in a market where access to financing can be a major barrier.” — Leanne Richards, vice president of client development at Horsepower Financial Services

The leasing program targets underserved customer segments and aims to simplify the transaction process for dealers. Riders benefit from lower monthly payments, simplified paperwork, and fast delivery—without the complexity or credit checks required by traditional lenders.

Horsepower Financial Services offers an automated leasing platform designed to support dealer growth and increase customer access. For more information, visit www.horsepowerfinancial.com.