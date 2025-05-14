Benda Motorcycles enters U.S. market with new opportunities for dealers

Benda Motorcycles, a growing name in the international cruiser segment, has officially launched in the United States. Backed by Keeway America, the brand enters the market with a focused three-model lineup aimed at attracting new and experienced riders alike.

Benda’s U.S. lineup includes the Chinchilla 300 cruiser for entry-level riders. (Photos: Keeway America)

Starting next week, U.S. dealerships will begin receiving the first shipment of Benda motorcycles. The brand brings competitive pricing, modern styling, and broad rider appeal, positioning it as a strong addition to dealer floorplans.

2025 Benda U.S. Lineup

Chinchilla 300

Lightweight and approachable, the Chinchilla 300 targets entry-level riders with its compact frame, low seat height, and affordable price point. MSRP: $4,999



A natural step up from the 300, the Chinchilla 500 offers more power and road presence while maintaining user-friendly ergonomics and cruiser styling. MSRP: $5,999



With a distinctive design and midsize performance, the Napoleonbob 500 is geared toward riders looking for an alternative to traditional V-twin offerings in the midrange segment. MSRP: $6,399

Distribution

As the exclusive distributor, Keeway America is building a support network designed with dealer success in mind. With Benda, Keeway adds to its growing portfolio of globally recognized two-wheel brands, offering dealers a diverse product mix for a range of customer segments.

Benda’s Napoleonbob 500 is geared toward riders seeking an alternative to traditional V-twin offerings in the midrange segment.

“Benda fills a clear gap in the cruiser market,” said a Keeway America representative. “It brings modern design and competitive pricing at a time when riders—especially younger and newer ones—are looking for something different.”

Complementary Brands

Dealers also gain access to the Benelli lineup, which includes the high-demand TRK series. The TRK 502/X was Italy’s best-selling motorcycle from 2020 to 2023. In 2024, the new TRK 702 and 702X models continued that trend, leading Italian sales with more than 7,000 units registered.

Benelli’s TRK 702X was one of the best-selling ADV brands in Italy in 2024.

The current U.S. Benelli lineup includes:

TRK 502 and TRK 502X – Proven adventure touring platforms

TRK 702 and TRK 702X – Longer-range variants with enhanced specs

2025 Imperiale 400 – A new classic-style entry aimed at retro enthusiasts

Additionally, Keeway scooters provide dealers with reliable, well-priced offerings in the growing urban mobility segment. With strong consumer appeal and low overhead, they’re a practical addition to any showroom focused on everyday commuters and first-time buyers.

Keeway America is actively expanding its dealer network and offers marketing support, training, and streamlined logistics for new partners.