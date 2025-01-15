Keeway to bring Benda Motorcycles to U.S.

Keeway America has partnered with Hangzhou-based Benda Motorcycles and will introduce the company’s lineup to American roads for the first time. Keeway is the exclusive distributor of Benda Motorcycles in the U.S. and Canada. In the Spring, Benda’s Chinchilla 300, Chinchilla 500 and NapoleonBob 500 will arrive in the U.S.

A compact powerhouse, the Chinchilla 300 is engineered for city streets and carving backroad escapes. It combines handling with a head-turning design and is ideal for new or season riders. The Chinchilla 500 is a cruiser that commands the road with its refined design and craftsmanship. It offers a ride as elegant as it is powerful and is the ultimate statement of dominance and sophistication. The NapoleonBob 500 offers ferocious styling and power.

Benda NapoleonBob 500 Benda Chinchilla 300 Benda Chinchilla 500

Keeway shares that Benda Motorcycles’ pursuit of innovation and boundary-pushing design aligns with its mission to deliver inspiration through motorcycling. Stay tuned for updates on pricing, availability and

Listen to Editor Brendan Baker and Luis Rojas, national sales manager of Keeway America, as they discuss the release of the company’s new models and the recent acquisition of Morbidelli on the Power Hour podcast.