Northwood University is investing in the future of automotive and motorsports education with plans for a new academic facility designed to expand experiential learning opportunities and strengthen ties with the transportation industries.

The project is funded through leadership gifts from Wildstein, the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Northwood alumnus Bill Cole, with additional philanthropic commitments expected to be announced. (Photo: Northwood University)

The Midland, Michigan-based university recently unveiled renderings for the new building, which will be constructed adjacent to the existing N.A.D.A. Hotel and Conference Center. The facility will be named in honor of Dr. Alan Jay Wildstein, founder, president and CEO of the Alan Jay Automotive Network, following a leadership gift that helped launch the project.

For the powersports industry, the announcement underscores Northwood’s continued commitment to developing future dealership leaders through expanded automotive, mobility and motorsports programming. The university has increasingly become a resource for dealer education and professional development, including conversations on the Power Hour podcast about career pathways into the powersports industry and the importance of specialized business education for future dealership managers and industry professionals.

University officials say the new academic facility will support deeper academic offerings while creating additional experiential learning opportunities centered on automotive retail, motorsports and emerging mobility technologies.

“This state-of-the-art facility will build upon Northwood’s storied reputation as a leader in automotive business education and usher in a future featuring deepened academic offerings and exciting experiential learning opportunities through expanded motorsports and mobility programming,” says Northwood University President Kent MacDonald.

Beyond traditional classroom space, the facility will feature collaborative learning environments, executive conference rooms and a conference center capable of hosting up to 350 guests. University officials say the venue will support industry conferences, professional education programs and student events while creating opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience managing hospitality and event operations through second-floor guest suites.

Matthew Bennett, Northwood’s vice president of enrollment and strategic alliances, said the project reflects the university’s focus on preparing students for careers across automotive, mobility, motorsports and emerging transportation technologies.

The broader campus improvements also include renovations to the R. Gary Stauffer Academic Building, modernization of the N.A.D.A. Hotel and Conference Center, and the creation of an Automotive Gateway Plaza designed to showcase vehicles and host demonstrations during major campus events.

The new plaza will also enhance the university’s annual International Auto Show, recognized as the nation’s largest student-led outdoor new vehicle show, while providing flexible space for industry displays and experiential learning activities.

For powersports dealers, the investment reflects a growing emphasis on developing the next generation of dealership professionals as the industry continues to seek talent with expertise in retail operations, finance, marketing and customer experience. Northwood has been expanding its motorsports education offerings to help address those workforce needs while providing students with direct connections to manufacturers, dealers and industry partners.

Construction timing for the new facility was not announced. The project is part of Northwood University’s $100 million “When We Are Free” comprehensive campaign supporting scholarships, faculty, facilities and academic innovation.