After six years away from the dealership he once owned, industry veteran and Garage Composites trainer Max Materne walked back through the doors with one mission: to turn the store around in just 90 days. What followed was a raw, pressure-packed test of every process, discipline, and teaching he’d spent years sharing with dealers across the country.

Now, at the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Materne will break down that journey in The Turnaround Project, a fast-paced breakout session designed for owners and managers facing their own operational chaos.

Materne says the experience was nothing short of humbling. “Everything I’d been teaching dealers for years was suddenly on trial,” he recalls. “When it’s your own store, there’s nowhere to hide. Every broken process, every cultural crack — it all hits you at once.”

His Accelerate session will cover what worked, what didn’t, and what he learned while rebuilding a struggling dealership from the inside out. Topics include:

The first-week priorities that set the tone for recovery

How to quickly diagnose cultural and operational breakdowns

What leaders must stop doing immediately to regain control

How to rebuild communication, accountability, and momentum

Where most stores waste time during a turnaround — and how to avoid it

Materne says the session is specifically for dealers who feel overwhelmed or stuck: “If you’ve ever looked around your store and thought, ‘I don’t even know where to start,’ this session is for you.”

Session details:

Breakout Session 1A — The Turnaround Project

Monday, January 19, 2026

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Speaker: Max Materne, Ownex.io

Registration info:

Registration for Accelerate 2026 is now open. Dealers who want access to Materne’s hard-earned turnaround strategies — plus a full lineup of operations-focused training — should secure their badges now.