Former Wisconsin dealership looks to reopen following tragedies

Following a string of tragic events that included a 2015 fatal hostage situation, former dealership owner Steve Erato is planning on reopening his powersports business in Neenah, Wisconsin, and is motivated to create a new narrative around the building.

The former powersports business in Neenah, Wisconsin, Eagle Nation Cycles, has been closed since 2021 following a string of tragic events. (Photo: Google Maps)

“That’s kind of my motivation, is that I do want a fresh start,” Erato says.

According to reports by Green Bay, Wisconsin-area news outlet Local5, the powersports dealership formerly known as Eagle Nation Cycles shut down following a series of high-profile events, including a botched drug raid in 2012, a deadly hostage situation in 2015 and a fatal stabbing in 2021.

Since the 2021 incident, Bergstrom Automotive has been leasing the building, but Erato told Local5 that he felt now is the best time to get back in business.

“I like Neenah. Neenah is a nice town,” Erato says. “I’ve thought of the mistakes I’ve made in the past, and I’d like to reopen it without making those mistakes.”

Erato says he plans to reopen the dealership under a new name, Eagle Nation Power Sports, and is open to taking on whichever brands and machines he can.

“I would like to open it now under a new premise, and I want to work on anything anyone brings in,” Erato says. “UTVs, ATVs, Hondas — it doesn’t make a difference.”

The plan is to open Eagle Nation Power Sports as early as July 1, when the Bergstrom Automotive lease expires, Erato says.



