ZiiDMS updates platform, built to support dealership groups

Recreational Dealer Solutions‘ brand, ZiiDMS, just released its next-generation dealer management system, offering advanced business intelligence, enterprise management capabilities, and real-time visibility designed for powersports and marine dealerships.

ZiiDMS says its updated platform delivers a comprehensive, fully integrated solution that connects sales, F&I, parts, service, inventory, and accounting within a single system.

Built to support large and multi-rooftop dealership groups, the latest version of ZiiDMS introduces enterprise management capabilities that connect operations across multiple locations while preserving dealership-level autonomy.

With enterprise-wide visibility into inventory, major units, financial performance, and customer activity, dealerships can reduce duplicate setup, improve consistency, streamline decision-making, and drive greater operational efficiency across every rooftop.

Key Enhancements Include:

Advanced Business Intelligence & Enterprise Visibility – Real-time dashboards, customizable reporting, and consolidated multi-rooftop analytics provide dealership groups with actionable insights across every department and location.

Enterprise Management & Standardization – Centralized management of customers, suppliers, pricing strategies, seasonal ordering, F&I products, accounting structures, tax settings, and operational workflows helps reduce duplicate setup while improving consistency across the organization.

Enhanced inventory/major unit management: Enterprise-wide visibility into parts and major unit inventory

Integrated accounting/financial control: Shared accounting structures, dynamic financial reporting, and centralized management of account charts, payment methods, terms, departments, and tax configurations

Streamlined operations/user experience: Standardized workflows for parts, service, purchasing, receiving, and sales

Open integration platform: Expanded connectivity with industry partners, dealership websites, ecommerce platforms, CRM solutions, and third-party applications

“Our goal has always been to provide dealers with the technology they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” says Jeff Littlejohn, president and CEO at Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC. “This latest release of ZiiDMS further strengthens our commitment to innovation by delivering enhanced business intelligence, improved reporting, and operational efficiencies that help dealers focus on what matters most—serving customers and growing their business.”