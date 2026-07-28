Lightspeed has introduced a new embedded payments platform designed to simplify payment processing and reporting for powersports dealerships by integrating those functions directly into its dealership management system (DMS).

According to Lightspeed, RevPay offers embedded payment processing, automatic reconciliation with real-time payment reporting, funding visibility and a single support channel for payment software, hardware and transaction-related questions. (Credit: Lightspeed)

The Salt Lake City-based dealership software provider announced the launch of Lightspeed RevPay, a payments solution that combines payment processing, reconciliation, reporting and customer support within the Lightspeed DMS platform.

The company says the new system is intended to eliminate the need for dealerships to manage multiple payment processors, terminals, funding portals and support providers, allowing staff to complete payment-related tasks from within the dealership management system they already use to run daily operations.

“Dealerships don’t need another payment processor. They need a payment experience that’s built into the system they already rely on to run their business,” says Brian Provost, CEO of Lightspeed. “With RevPay, we’ve transformed payments from a disconnected operational task into a connected part of the dealership workflow.”

According to Lightspeed, RevPay offers embedded payment processing, automatic reconciliation with real-time payment reporting, funding visibility and a single support channel for payment software, hardware and transaction-related questions.

The platform also supports several modern payment methods, including tap-to-pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Click-to-Pay and remote payment requests. Lightspeed said the system includes PCI-compliant security features, fraud protection and surcharge capabilities that allow dealers to recover eligible payment processing costs where permitted.

Additional products

Beyond standard payment processing, Lightspeed introduced two additional products under the RevPay umbrella. RevPay Click allows dealerships to request deposits, service payments and invoice balances through secure text or email payment links, enabling customers to complete transactions before or after visiting the dealership.

Meanwhile, RevPay Gift and RevPay Gift Pro enable dealerships to launch customizable physical and digital gift card programs designed to encourage repeat business, generate prepaid revenue and support multi-store operations.

Ethan Dysart of Dysart’s Powersports said the integrated platform has streamlined his dealership’s payment workflow.

“As a Lightspeed dealer, Lightspeed RevPay has made a real difference for our dealership,” Dysart says. “The payment process is much smoother for our staff, which saves them time, reduces duplicate data entry and errors, and ultimately helps us operate more efficiently and profitably.”

Lightspeed said RevPay is available for dealerships implementing Lightspeed DMS and is supported by the company’s in-house customer service team.