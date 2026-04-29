Patrick Industries debuts digital design studio for outdoor enthusiast markets

Patrick Industries, a leading component solutions provider for RV, marine and powersports industries, announced in March the public debut of “The Experience,” a collaborative digital design studio that empowers customers to bring ideas to life in real time, prototype at full scale, and make faster, more efficient decisions.

Set within Patrick’s design center and showroom in Elkhart, Indiana, The Experience creates a collaborative design environment where the team works directly with OEMs and other customers in the RV, marine and powersports markets to take products from concept to completion more efficiently than traditional design processes.

The Experience brings product innovations to life at full scale through real-time visualization, reducing prototype costs, accelerating timelines, and enabling sharper decision-making from the earliest stages of development.

“The Experience reflects our commitment to enhancing customer service, value, and our partnership through innovation and forward-thinking excellence,” — CEO Andy Nemeth.

“This immersive and collaborative environment represents an exciting advancement in how we showcase Patrick’s products and capabilities, including new product development and our growing suite of full solutions, while strengthening our position as a differentiated partner.”

At the heart of The Experience is a 50-by-14-foot LED virtual reality screen. This display was built to showcase full-size RVs, boats, and side-by-sides at true 1:1 scale with ultra-high resolution and precise color accuracy. Designers and customers can instantly adjust materials, colors, finishes, floor plans, and lighting, then capture high-quality renders, cutaways, and 360-degree walkthroughs in real time, enabling faster decision-making and improving time to market.

It also marks the debut of Patrick’s Digital Twin process. Patrick’s design team digitally scans physical materials and products, capturing texture, finish, color, and dimensions, and transforms them into highly accurate three-dimensional virtual replicas that behave exactly like their real-world counterparts.

“We recognize that our industries are evolving beyond traditional design methods and we have set out to create a smarter, more efficient and cost-effective way to develop and design for today’s customer,” adds company president Jeff Rodino. “Patrick is proud to be an industry leader in offering this collaborative, digital-first space where creativity, speed, and precision converge to enhance the value we can deliver to our customers.”