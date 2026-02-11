EFG Companies wins Stevie Awards for innovation, client satisfaction

EFG Companies, a powersports protection programs provider, recently brought home both gold and silver at the 2026 Stevie Awards in the Sales and Customer Service categories. This year marks the 12th consecutive year that EFG has been recognized with multiple Stevie Awards, bringing its total to 42 awards, including 15 Gold recognitions.

This year’s awards in Contact Center of the Year and Sales Collaboration Team of the Year recognize the company’s focus on data and innovation to meet client profitability goals. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are a top honor for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

Gold Stevie Award for Contact Center of the Year

This award recognizes the company’s innovative, employee-driven EFG Idea Tank program and the impact of its operations team on driving revenue, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

EFG’s Operations team members identify practical opportunities to generate revenue, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. Idea Tank ideas have increased productivity by more than 1,000 person-hours annually, reduced claim cycle time by 24 to 48 hours, and generated over $3 million in underwriting profit for dealers.

Silver Stevie Award for Cross-Functional Sales Collaboration Team of the Year

EFG received the Silver Award in Cross-Functional Sales Collaboration Team of the Year for the launch of the powersports Million Mile Limited Engine Protection Loyalty Program to address challenges facing both powersports dealers and consumers.

Consumers benefit from complimentary protection, shielding them from costly repairs to the most critical component of their vehicle — the engine. To date, EFG’s Powersports division has generated a 45% increase in year-over-year revenue. EFG projects that its dealerships will increase unit sales by 11% and add approximately $325 in revenue per powersports vehicle sold.

“These awards reflect the culture we’ve intentionally built at EFG. One where innovation isn’t limited to leadership but also driven by team members who are closest to our clients, partners, and contract holders every day,” says Jennifer Rappaport, president and CEO of EFG Companies. “This program and these teams prove that when you empower people with the right incentives and shared accountability, the results are extraordinary.”