MV Agusta announces global partnership with DHL Supply Chain

MV Agusta announced a new strategic partnership with logistics solutions company DHL Supply Chain, a move the Italy-based motorcycle OEM says will redefine its ability to manage spare parts and accessories management.

From left, Antonio Lombardo, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, and Luca Martin, CEO of MV Agusta Motor. (Photo: MV Agusta)

At the end of 2025, the entire spare parts warehouse and logistics operations of MV Agusta were fully transitioned to DHL Supply Chain. It now officially manages all storage activities, while DHL Express continues to handle distribution, ensuring seamless global service and on-time delivery to dealers and customers worldwide.

Through this partnership, MV Agusta will integrate DHL’s logistics systems and operations to achieve:

More efficient order management

Guaranteed on-time delivery

Concrete solutions to past availability challenges that have affected dealers and customers

Similarly, advanced IT systems and internal structures are being implemented to strengthen inventory accuracy and responsiveness, further improving service continuity and customer experience.

“Partnering with DHL marks a pivotal step in our commitment to delivering not only extraordinary motorcycles, but also an ownership experience that reflects our brand’s excellence and customer-centric approach. This collaboration allows us to align logistics performance with the high expectations of our global customer base and dealer network.” — Luca Martin, CEO of MV Agusta Motor

Antonio Lombardo, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, adds: “Leveraging our global expertise in aftermarket logistics and DHL’s integrated solutions, we will provide agile and resilient supply chain operations to enable MV Agusta to focus on innovation and growth, while ensuring its premium standards are met worldwide.”

Through its global network of service logistics and spare parts operations, DHL Supply Chain offers comprehensive end-to-end global coverage, integrating DHL Express capabilities for rapid international distribution. The company believes this combination ensures global reach with local expertise, providing the agility and reliability required by MV Agusta’s premium clientele.