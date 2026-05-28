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Williams Grove Half-Mile American Flat Track event rescheduled

The StaffMay 28, 2026

Dirt track racing at the Williams Grove Half-Mile flat track event, which was scheduled for May 23 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was postponed due to inclement weather.

Racers line up at the start of the Mission Challenge at Ventura Raceway. (Photo: Tim Lester for AMA Pro Racing)

The event, which was originally scheduled as Round 7 of the 2026 Progressive American Flat Track championship, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 11.

AFT Events has confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. All advance ticket holders will be contacted with more information. Any additional ticket questions may be directed to tickets@amaproracing.com.

Tickets to the Williams Grove Half-Mile, which is sponsored by Appalachian Harley-Davidson, are available here.

The 2026 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will resume on June 6 in Hohenwald, Tennessee, with the Nashville Short Track at Sons of Speed Nashville Short Track.

Tickets to the Nashville Short Track are available here. For more information on Progressive AFT, visit AmericanFlatTrack.com.

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The StaffMay 28, 2026

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