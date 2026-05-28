S&S Cycle continues support for legacy Harley-Davidson engines dating back to 1936

S&S Cycle says it remains committed to supporting Harley-Davidson owners with replacement and performance parts for engine platforms dating back nearly 90 years.

The latest S&S Cycle print catalog spans a whopping 590 pages and includes replacement and performance components ranging from oil pumps and rocker arms to pistons, cams, cylinders and flywheel assemblies. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

The Viola, Wisconsin-based aftermarket manufacturer recently highlighted its continued investment in legacy Harley-Davidson models, noting that its current print catalog includes parts coverage for every H-D engine family from 1936 through 2026.

According to the company, the latest S&S Cycle catalog spans a whopping 590 pages and includes replacement and performance components ranging from oil pumps and rocker arms to pistons, cams, cylinders and flywheel assemblies. The catalog also includes products for newer Milwaukee-Eight engine applications.

“There has been a lot of talk within the industry of struggles to find replacement and hop-up parts for older Harley-Davidson models,” the company said in a statement on May 26. “S&S Cycle has been continuously supporting the vintage world since opening our doors in 1958.”

S&S says its engineering team continues to develop products for new Harley-Davidson engine platforms while maintaining support for older motorcycles that remain popular among enthusiasts and custom builders.

Howard Kelly, vice president of marketing for S&S Cycle, said printed catalogs continue to resonate with dealers and consumers despite the industry’s increasing shift toward digital tools.

Kelly noted that customers often share stories about older S&S catalogs they have collected over the years, making the release of a new version especially meaningful for the company.

S&S customers often share stories about older catalogs they have collected over the years, making the release of a new version especially meaningful for the company. The above catalog, for example, is available on eBay for $125.

S&S Cycle catalogs are available for purchase through the company’s website, while dealers can also order copies through their S&S sales representatives.