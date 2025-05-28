S&S Cycle promotes Kelly to vice president of marketing

S&S Cycle has announced the promotion of Howard Kelly to vice president of marketing, effective April 14, 2025. This marks a significant milestone both for Kelly and the iconic brand, as the company continues its push to modernize and expand its marketing strategy.

Howard Kelly rejoined S&S Cycle in September 2024, having previously served at the company from 2004 to 2009. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

Kelly rejoined S&S Cycle in September 2024, having previously served at the company from 2004 to 2009. Upon his return, he was assigned to several key initiatives that had previously lost momentum. Under his direction, S&S Cycle’s marketing team hit the ground running.

“I am pleased to announce the board’s decision to promote Howard Kelly to VP-Marketing effective immediately,” says Brett Smith, owner and director of S&S Cycle. “For the past several years, the board has eagerly awaited a marketing leader who could launch a comprehensive dealer catalog, establish a dynamic industry presence, and reinvigorate our collaborations with custom builders. Howard has done all that and more—on a remarkably short timeline.”

In just his first few months back at S&S, Kelly oversaw the release of the company’s first dealer catalog in nearly a decade—delivered in time for the 2024 holiday season. He also brokered new relationships with six top-tier custom motorcycle builders, ensuring their collaborations were showcased at Daytona Bike Week in March.

With the highly anticipated Vintage Tour already underway and generating strong industry buzz, Kelly and his team are shifting focus toward 2026 initiatives, signaling continued innovation from the S&S brand.