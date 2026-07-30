A week of special events highlight AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

As the nation’s top amateur motocross racers are gearing up for the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a week filled with activities, entertainment and traditions that have become a staple of the annual championship.

The 2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn Ranch beginning Aug. 2. (Photo: MXSports.com)

Aug. 2

Events kick off with the annual Nathan Hall 442 Memorial Bicycle Ride. Attendees will then have their first opportunity to hang out with a Pro Motocross racer, Jeremy Martin, as he leads the Yamaha Track Walk, followed by opening ceremonies and capped off by the week’s showcase event, the Monster Energy Country Music Festival.

Aug. 3

Pro Motocross champion will spend time with the racers as Ryan Dungey will share his expertise with KTM Ready to Race trackside tips.

Aug. 4

As motos get underway, the fun continues with a special autograph session with Levi Kitchen and Nick Romano at The Fox Tower, and pro motocross rider Malcolm Stewart will host the Mookie Catch Classic fishing competition at the Lake Loretta trackside pond. The STACYC Jam Fest will close the night out at the STACYC Pump Track.

Aug. 5

Evening activities kick off with Music on the Beach, followed by the GasGas Beach Bash & Splash with Kona Ice and Fire Truck Hose Down. Chapel Service with Rev. Kevin Cozadd of MXers for Jesus will take place at the FMF Pits, followed by freestyle legend Keith Sayers with the Monster Energy FMX Demo. The second Radio Fox Live show will end the evening.

Aug. 6

Two-time WMX Champion, Lachlan “lala” Turner will be signing autographs during intermission at the Yamaha Booth, followed by the amah bLU cRU family dinner in the Monster Energy Arena. On-Track School will once again host its annual On-Track Prom at Loretta Lynn’s Plantation Home.

Aug. 7

Music on the Beach will kick off the festivities, leading into the On Track School Graduation Dinner and Ceremony Also taking place will be the Loretta Lynn Kennel Club Dog Show, and attendees will have a chance to win prizes at the Monster Jam with Zac Herrin + Music Bingo to close out the evening.

Throughout the week, Camp STACYC will keep kids active with special sessions and activities. Additionally, Radio Fox presented by Vurb Moto will recap what happened on the track and will do a little bench racing with some of the most respected names in motocross on select evenings.

Aug. 8

Saturday’s closing day of racing will culminate with a celebration of the 36 class champions and specialty award recipients at the Monster Energy Awards Ceremonies.

All 108 motos from the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will be broadcasted live on Flo Racing with select days hosting free broadcasts with Flo Racing’s FAST channels on Amazon Prime, Flo Racing 24/7, YouTube, Roku and more.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101.