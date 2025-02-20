S&S Cycle announces Vintage Tour 2025

S&S Cycle has launched its Vintage Tour, showcasing three of its vintage powerplants and six incredibly talented builders.

In 2003, S&S Cycle surprised the v-twin industry with the release of a 145ci engine to commemorate its 45th Anniversary and Harley-Davidson’s 100th anniversary, but that wasn’t the biggest surprise. When five custom bike builders stepped up to create bikes that showcased the monster engine and had their creations ride on the S&S Cycle truck all year, that rocked the industry. When the builders came together, worked as a team and put individual promotion aside to support S&S in celebration of the v-twin industry, a new concept was birthed regarding ‘build-offs’.

In succession, S&S followed up with The 124 Tour, The Shovel Tour, The World Builders Showcase Tour and the S&S 50th Anniversary. In each of these tours, custom builders came together to show the industry what camaraderie and team spirit looks like.

After a 17-year hiatus, S&S Cycle is bringing back a tour—The S&S Cycle Vintage Tour. There were no rules and no limits on creativity. S&S Cycle asked the builders to build what was in their hearts, not a specific style.

“In years past, S&S worked closely with industry leaders and builders in celebration of creativity and teamwork within the v-twin industry,” says Brett Smith, director at S&S Cycle. “Each project we pursued was memorable and a bonding event for S&S Cycle, the builders, enthusiasts and the industry alike. Our aim in rejuvenating these builds is to reestablish that creativity and teamwork and have a whole lot of fun! I want to thank Howard Kelly for returning to S&S and taking on the responsibility of leading our marketing department and the Vintage Tour. Teach, Chip, Brian, Chris, Mike and Xavier, thank you for your time, effort and creativity. Now, let’s go have fun and share what you’ve built with everyone else!”

Meet the Builders:

The bikes will be unveiled to the public at Daytona Bike Week on February 28 at 10:00 am. The display will be at the J&P Cycles lot at Destination Daytona. This unveiling celebrates both the coolness of the bikes being built and the incredible group of men who came together to be a team and show the custom industry how much fun can be had when working towards a common goal.

“I have had the privilege of being involved in all of the S&S tours as both an industry member and an S&S employee,” says Howard Kelly, senior director of marketing at S&S Cycle. “Having almost daily interaction with this group and seeing their excitement and support of each other reminds me of just how much fun all the tours were and the friendships they created.”

The bikes will tour with the S&S Cycle truck to Daytona Bike Week, the Donnie Smith Show, Born Free California and culminate in Sturgis, South Dakota.