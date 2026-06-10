Cardo Systems, Tread Lightly! team up to support off-road recreation

Cardo Systems, which makes wireless communication systems for powersports enthusiasts, has announced a new partnership between its growing off-road vehicle division and Tread Lightly!, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation.

As part of the collaboration, Cardo and Tread Lightly! will work together to help educate the off-road community on responsible riding practices, trail conservation, and sustainable recreation habits that help keep trails open and accessible. (Photo: Cardo Systems)

Cardo says the partnership underscores its commitment to protecting access to public lands and supporting the future of off-road recreation by drawing attention to the critical need for communications to promote responsible trail use, education for all OHV users, and environmental stewardship.

“At Cardo, we believe the outdoor experience is something worth protecting and that trail stewardship is essential to the long-term future of off-road recreation.” Liat Sade Lavan, Head of ORV, Cardo Systems

As part of the collaboration, Cardo and Tread Lightly! will work together to help educate the off-road community on responsible riding practices, trail conservation, and sustainable recreation habits that help keep trails open and accessible.

The partnership also supports stewardship projects and educational initiatives designed to encourage safe and environmentally conscious off-road adventures. The organizations will work alongside industry leaders, land management agencies, and recreation enthusiasts to minimize environmental impact while protecting access to trails and public lands.

“Solid communication is critical to achieving Tread Lightly!’s mission of stewardship and education, and it’s exciting to see how Cardo ORV is supporting that communication on the trail, in real time, on every ride,” says James Boyd, executive director at Tread Lightly!.

For more information on Cardo Systems ORV products, visit Cardo Systems ORV. To learn more about Tread Lightly! and its stewardship initiatives, visit its website.