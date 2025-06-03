Cardo Systems unveils new waterproof microphone

Cardo Systems, a leader in wireless communication systems for powersports, has added durability to both off- and on-road communication with an all-new IP67 certified waterproof hybrid boom microphone featuring a frost-resistant mic cover.

Cardo’s new hybrid boom microphone can perform in both wet and freezing conditions. (Photos: Cardo Systems)

Designed for the Packtalk Edge and Packtalk Edge ORV, the new microphone is built to withstand the dusty trails of off-road adventures as well as the wet, rainy conditions occasionally encountered on-road, ensuring clear, reliable communication.

Recognizing the unique challenges snowmobilers face, Cardo specially engineered the frost-resistant mic cover to perform in sub-zero temperatures. Tailored for snowmobile helmets, it delivers consistent performance even in extreme cold — an essential feature for riders tackling snow and ice.

The IP67-microphone fluff, left, and the IP67-microphone foam.







“This new mic might be small, but it’s a big deal for Cardo customers who’ve told us they need reliable performance in dust, wind, rain, mud, and snow,” says Liat Sade Lavan, Cardo’s head of off-road vehicles. “As the leader in communications for people on the move, the details matter.”

The Cardo Waterproof Microphone IP67 Certified will be available through Cardo dealers and online at an MSRP of $24.95. The accessory is compatible with most Cardo devices, including Packtalk, Freecom X, and Spirit families. The accessory is not compatible with Edgephones.