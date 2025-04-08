Cardo Systems, a powersports devices and application services provider, has teamed up with custom motorcycle builder, racer and designer, Roland Sands, to create PackTalk PRO RSD, an exclusive motorcycle communication system.

The limited-edition PackTalk sells at an MSRP of $499, and blends ultra-high performance with a unique style. (Photo: Cardo Systems)

Limited to only 1,000 individually numbered and signed units, the PackTalk PRO RSD Limited Edition combines Cardo’s cutting-edge communication technology with Roland Sands Design’s unique aesthetic.

“Cardo has consistently set the standard for motorcycle communication technology, and our brands share a similar commitment to ultra-high performance and style,” Sands says. “When the opportunity arose to create a limited edition together, we jumped at it.”

The PackTalk PRO RSD Limited Edition retains all the advanced features of the original PackTalk PRO while incorporating RSD’s premium black-and-gold finish and signature branding. Each unit comes with a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity and an exclusive RSD carry bag.

Some other key features include:

Crash detection system – an advanced three-part safety system integrating unit sensors

– an advanced three-part safety system integrating unit sensors 45mm JBL speakers – delivering arena-quality sound for music, calls, and intercom communication.

– delivering arena-quality sound for music, calls, and intercom communication. Auto on/off – maximized battery life by powering down when stationary and reactivating when in motion.

– maximized battery life by powering down when stationary and reactivating when in motion. Air mount – patented magnetic mount.

– patented magnetic mount. Waterproof (IP67) – built to withstand the toughest riding conditions.

– built to withstand the toughest riding conditions. Live Bluetooth intercom – ensuring wideband sound and self-healing connection.

– ensuring wideband sound and self-healing connection. Natural voice operation – just talk, and your unit will do the rest with simple commands.

“For two decades, we’ve been dedicated to enhancing the riding experience and pushing the industry forward with innovations that truly matter to riders,” says Dan Emodi, chief marketing officer of Cardo Systems. “This collaboration with RSD solidifies our commitment to delivering premium products that blend technology, safety and design.”

The PackTalk PRO RSD Limited Edition has an MSRP of $499.