Harley-Davidson revives the Super Glide with limited-edition model

Harley-Davidson announced the return of the Super Glide, a limited-edition model, with styling based on the 1971 FX Super Glide, and a production limit of just 2,500 serialized units.

The limited-edition 2026 Super Glide has a production limit of just 2,500 serialized units and will be offered only in the U.S. and Canada with an MSRP of $15,999. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

The 2026 Super Glide Special Edition celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States. The 1971 Super Glide, styled by Willie G. Davidson, combined the Big Twin FL chassis with the narrow XL Sportster fork. It was painted white with red and blue striping and a stretched Bar & Shield graphic on the tank. The 2026 edition honors the 1971 model with similar paint and graphics.

The 2026 Super Glide will be offered only in the U.S. and Canada with an MSRP of $15,999.

Key features

Powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-Twin engine (1,923cc) that makes a claimed 98 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque. It is built on the Softail chassis, featuring a 49mm fork and a rear monoshock hidden below the seat that offers preload adjustment. Brakes include a single 300mm front disc and a 292 mm rear disc.

2026 FXD Super Glide

The bike also comes with selectable ride modes: Road, Sport, and Rain. Tech and rider safety enhancements include tire pressure monitoring, cornering ABS, traction control, and drag torque slip control. All lighting is LED. The instrumentation includes an analog speedometer and a multifunction LCD that can be navigated via the hand control button.

Styling features include bright-laced wheels, a 5-gallon teardrop tank, a chrome console, and a chrome mini ape handlebar. Other bits of chrome include the powertrain trim and covers, the air cleaner cover, exhaust, side covers, rear fender struts, signals, and headlight. The serialized unit number out of 2,500 is on the fuel tank console.

Liberty Edition Enthusiast Collection

Harley-Davidson also announced an expansion to its Liberty Edition Enthusiast Collection, adding the Road Glide alongside the Street Glide, Street Glide 3 Limited, and Heritage Classic. The Liberty Edition models also celebrate the U.S.’s 250th anniversary and feature Midnight Ember paint and eagle graphics.

Visit the Harley-Davidson website for more information.

Launch video

Harley-Davidson’s Super Glide launch video is now available on YouTube. The campaign features riders who witnessed the original, and are now making their own Super Glide stories today.