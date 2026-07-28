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Biketoberfest motorcycle rally returns to Daytona Beach for its 34th year

The StaffJuly 28, 2026

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country are gearing up for the 34th annual Biketoberfest rally, taking place Oct. 15-18 throughout Daytona Beach, Florida and surrounding areas.

Home to one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the nation, the four-day event brings together riders to enjoy Florida’s fall riding season. Visitors can experience live music, the industry’s top vendors, custom bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic riding along iconic routes including A1A, historic Main Street and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

“Biketoberfest has become one of our signature annual events and a tradition that motorcycle enthusiasts look forward to every year,” says Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Whether you’re visiting for the first time or making your annual return, there’s something special about experiencing the camaraderie of all attendees, our scenic coastal roads, and the energy throughout the destination.”

Attendees can download the free Biketoberfest mobile app, which provides the latest event information, schedules and maps for the rally. The MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt will also return, allowing participants to earn an exclusive collectible coin by checking in at designated rally locations.

More information is available on the official event website, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

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The StaffJuly 28, 2026

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