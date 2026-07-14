Norton drops details on new ADV range

In January at AIMExpo, British motorcycle brand Norton announced its U.S. return with four new models. Then, in June, Norton released details on the new 2027 Norton Atlas and Atlas GT ADV bikes, and our friends at Rider Magazine gave us a sneak peek at what to expect.

Norton says the Atlas represents a fusion of rugged capability with modern design and is crafted to elevate everyday exploration and adventures.

(Photo: Norton)

The Atlas and Atlas GT share an engine, chassis components, and features, with their differences mostly coming down to tire size and suspension setups. Additionally, both models will be available in an Apex variant that adds electronic combined braking, vehicle hold functionality, tire pressure monitoring, an adjustable windscreen, a rear luggage frame, heated grips, cornering lights, and a puddle lamp for low-lit parking conditions.

Both Atlas models — as well as the Manx models, also announced in January — are part of the company’s resurgence strategy that seeks to “reinterpret Norton’s visual identity through a contemporary lens that balances heritage with technical integration,” and says the design “avoids decorative excess” in favor of a simple and modern style with a focus on functionality and practicality.

Features

Both bikes are powered by a liquid-cooled 585cc parallel-twin that makes a claimed 69 hp at 9,300 rpm and 42 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm, with a 270-degree crank. Norton says its engine design emphasizes usable torque. The bikes also come with a slipper clutch and a standard up/down quickshifter.

The Atlas models share a steel trellis frame that uses the engine as a stressed member and a cast-aluminum twin-sided swingarm. Fully adjustable KYB suspension includes a 43mm inverted fork and a rear monoshock, both of which offer 7.1 inches of travel on the Atlas and 5.5 inches on the Atlas GT. The Atlas also gets a larger 19-inch front wheel compared to the GT’s 17-inch wheel. The Atlas has a seat height of 33.3 inches; the GT has 32.1 inches.

Electronics on the Atlas include lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, cornering cruise control, rear wheel slide control, wheelie control, hill hold assist, and multiple ride modes (Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour, and Enduro on the Atlas; full details to be announced for the Atlas GT). An 8-inch touchscreen TFT display offers Bluetooth connectivity and connection to the Norton Rider app, which allows over-the-air updates, ride statistics, service reminders, and other features. A USB-C port is also included for connecting and charging devices.

Other standard equipment includes a contoured windscreen (adjustable on Apex variants), adjustable hand levers and footpegs, integrated grab handles and luggage mounting points, and keyless functionality.

While the Norton Atlas is priced in the U.K. at £8,250 (approximately $10,898) and the Atlas Apex at £9,450 (approximately $12,483), official U.S. pricing hasn’t been released.