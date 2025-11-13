Norton Motorcycles prepares for its next chapter with 2026 model launch

British bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles announced its resurgence with the unveiling of two sports bikes and two middleweight adventure bikes at EICMA 2025, with plans to sell and service the new models at more than 200 showrooms across North America, Europe, and Asia in 2026.

Norton and TVS Motor Company executives showcase the company’s newest motorcycle lineup at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photos: Norton)

After being acquired by India-based motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company in 2020, Norton has received more than $230 million in investments towards its new headquarters in Solihull, West Midlands.

Norton’s new HQ operates as a global hub for research, development, and design, and has the scale to build 8,000 motorcycles a year. Norton now benefits from TVS’s wider manufacturing systems and supply chain infrastructures, while maintaining independent design and brand control in the UK. Recent expansion and refitting in readiness for production of the all-new Manx model line — unveiled at EICMA 2025 — has resulted in a 25% increase in the company’s workforce.

Norton’s Manx R

Norton is a proudly British brand with a UK base for our design, development, and engineering, and through TVS Motor, it now has a platform for a global manufacturing and distribution network,” —Richard Arnold, executive director, Norton Motorcycles.

Norton’s Atlas GT

The Range

The Manx — a naked streetfighter — and the Manx R — Norton’s modern superbike — are both powered by a 1,200cc V4 engine, delivering 204hp and 130 Nm of torque output. Norton’s two middleweight adventure bikes, the Atlas and Atlas GT are both powered by a 585cc, 270-degree crank twin-cylinder engine, and are versatile enough for touring or daily commutes, with the Atlas more capable for off-road and adventure riding.