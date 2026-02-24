Indian celebrates 125th anniversary with limited-edition lineup

In celebration of 125 years of motorcycle manufacturing, Indian Motorcycle is offering an exclusive motorcycle range that features four hand-painted models with exclusive anniversary badging and premium componentry.

Each model within the 125th anniversary collection is hand-painted, reflecting an exceptional level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. (Photos: Indian Motorcycle)

The full range features a hand-painted Anniversary Red with Black Crystal paint scheme. All models have exclusive anniversary badging and a stitched seat and come equipped with Indian’s touchscreen Ride Command+, where riders can operate their infotainment system via hand controls or the touchscreen display.

Features across the lineup include vehicle locator, maintenance reminders, gauge configurations, detailed bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation with connected services, such as live weather and traffic overlays.

The 125th Anniversary Collection includes the following models:

Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition

The newly released Indian Chief Vintage seamlessly blends timeless design with modern performance, featuring a floating seat, wire wheels, vintage bars, and valanced fenders.

Premium componentry includes polished driver floorboards and a Pathfinder 5 ¾-inch adaptive LED headlight. Delivering raw, air-cooled power is a Thunderstroke 116 engine, which produces 120 ft-lbs of torque. Only 250 units are available worldwide. Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition starts at $24,999.

Scout Bobber 125th Anniversary Edition

The anniversary edition of the Scout Bobber delivers 111hp via the liquid-cooled, 1250cc SpeedPlus engine. A Pathfinder LED Headlight delivers clean, powerful light that is significantly brighter than the stock headlight, while bobbed fenders and eight-spoke precision-machined wheels add to the bike’s mean bobber style. Indian will produce 450 units, with pricing starting at $17,499.

Indian Challenger 125th Anniversary Edition

The Challenger is powered by the King of the Baggers championship-winning PowerPlus 112 motor. A chassis-mounted fairing offers modern style, while its high-revving, liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine with overhead cams and four valves per cylinder delivers both high horsepower and high torque.

With only 250 available globally, the Indian Challenger 125th Anniversary Edition features PowerBand Audio, saddlebag accent lights, polished driver and passenger floorboards, backlit switch cubes, a Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight, a tinted Flare windscreen, and five-spoke precision-machined wheels. MSRP is $41,999.

Roadmaster 125th Anniversary Edition

The Roadmaster features signature elements like a valanced front fender and classically styled fork-mounted fairing defines its American look, while its air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 provides a throaty exhaust note with plenty of passing power.

The Roadmaster 125th Anniversary Edition features a custom-stitched heated and cooled two-up seat.

Other features include PowerBand audio, color-matched engine finishes, polished driver and passenger floorboards, and a custom-stitched heated and cooled two-up seat.

Starting at $43,999, the limited-edition touring model is limited to just 100 units.

125th anniversary apparel

In addition to its lineup of limited-edition 125thAnniversary motorcycles, Indian Motorcycle has developed a complementary limited-edition apparel collection, headlined by a collaboration with Dixxon Flannel. Reflecting the aesthetics of the anniversary collection, the eight-piece, limited-edition apparel line features the same color palette and exclusive design details. The curated selection includes a limited-edition flannel by Dixxon, leather and varsity jackets, a crewneck sweatshirt, men’s and women’s T-shirts, and a hat.

The entire apparel collection is available exclusively at Indian Motorcycle dealerships. Pricing ranges from $12.99-$399.99.