Très bon! CFMOTO launches redesigned ATV

This article originally appeared in the May edition of Powersports Business.

The invitation alone raised a few eyebrows. A global ATV launch hosted in the south of France — far from the largest off-road market in the U.S. — wasn’t the typical setting for a major product debut in my experience. But as it turned out, the location said as much about CFMOTO’s global ambitions as the machines themselves.

Day two of the CFMOTO ATV launch was held at a vineyard in Provence. (Photos: PSB staff)

For nearly 200 attendees — media, distributors, dealers and industry insiders — the French Riviera became the stage for the unveiling of an all-new generation of ATVs: the CFORCE C4, C5 and C6 Pro. And while the scenery leaned more Mediterranean than Midwestern trail system, the message was clearly aimed at a worldwide audience, including North America.

A global play for a steady segment

ATVs may not dominate headlines the way side-by-sides do, but writing them off would be a mistake. In the U.S., the segment has quietly maintained a solid base. According to the Motorcycle Industry Council, annual ATV sales have hovered around 200,000 units in recent years. Yes, down from the pandemic-driven spike of more than 276,000 units in 2020, but still significant.

PSB editor having “a blast” plowing dirt with the C5 Pro.

That consistency stands in contrast to the explosive growth of UTVs, which now push roughly half a million units annually. Yet, taken together, ATVs and UTVs still account for roughly three-quarters of the total powersports market in the U.S., a reality that hasn’t gone unnoticed by manufacturers looking for their next growth lever.

In Europe, the dynamic shifts even further in ATVs’ favor. Utility-focused machines dominate in agricultural settings like vineyards, while rental fleets in destinations such as Greece and southern France rely heavily on quads for tourism. That regional nuance helps explain why CFMOTO chose to spotlight its latest lineup here.

Not just ‘new plastics’

Taking the stage during the launch event, Tristan Hipps, senior product manager of ORV for CFMOTO USA, made it clear that this wasn’t a cosmetic refresh.

“One thing that has always frustrated me,” he says, “is how often companies roll out the same product year after year. Even when they change them, it’s often just new plastics over the same machine.”

That philosophy shaped what CFMOTO calls its fourth-generation CFORCE lineup. The C4, C5 and C6 Pro were designed from the ground up, with a focus on tangible gains in performance, usability and rider experience.

It’s a notable evolution for a platform that traces its roots back to the mid-2000s. Since then, the CFORCE family has grown into a global volume player, with more than 400,000 units in the midsize category alone finding homes worldwide.

C6 Pro: Raising the bar in midsize ATVs

At the top of the new lineup sits the CFORCE C6 Pro, aimed squarely at the heart of the 500cc to 700cc segment. If there was a centerpiece to the event, this was it.

Powered by an all-new 647cc single-cylinder DOHC engine, the C6 Pro delivers 54 horsepower and 42 ft.lbs of torque, with more than 37 ft.lbs available across a broad portion of the rev range. The result is strong, accessible power, whether crawling through technical terrain or accelerating on open stretches.

The C6 Pro with an accessory bed for hauling extra gear. It also features turn signals and mirrors for the European market since many farmers ride these on public roads in and around their properties.

Performance aside, much of the development effort went into refinement. Dual balancer shafts help reduce vibration, while revised intake and exhaust routing directs heat away from the rider, an often overlooked but meaningful improvement for long days in the saddle.

The chassis has also grown. Now riding on a 48-inch platform (up from 46 inches), the C6 Pro gains stability and carrying capacity without sacrificing maneuverability. Suspension travel is up significantly, ground clearance has increased, and turning radius has actually decreased, a combination that translates to a more confident ride across varied terrain.

Technology plays a larger role as well. The introduction of an electronic shift system, or E-shift, allows for quick, intuitive gear changes, supported by features like auto park, transport mode and a mechanical backup. A 6.2-inch TFT display with smartphone integration brings connectivity into the mix, reflecting broader trends seen across powersports.

C4 and C5: Utility meets refinement

While the C6 Pro grabbed the spotlight, the C4 and C5 arguably carry equal weight from a volume standpoint. Designed for entry- to mid-level buyers, these models target a wide range of use cases — from small farm work to recreational trail riding.

According to Jason Rutz, ATV product manager at CFMOTO USA, the goal wasn’t just incremental improvement.

“We started with a strong foundation,” he says, “and re-engineered it from the ground up.”

That process included redesigning nearly 200 individual components, resulting in improved power delivery, durability and efficiency.

C4 Touring for two-up riding and more entry-level

The C4 now produces 33 horsepower, while the C5 pushes that figure to 39 horsepower, with notable gains in torque and acceleration. Both models also benefit from a new DOHC engine architecture — an upgrade over the single overhead cam setups commonly found in this class.

But the real story may be in usability. Fuel efficiency has improved by roughly 20%, service intervals have been extended by 25%, and maintenance has been simplified through features like quick-release panels and easier access to key components.

For working applications, both models offer a towing capacity of 612 kg (about 1,350 pounds), along with increased rack capacity and integrated tie-down points. A 2,500-pound winch option further enhances their utility.

The C5 is a mid-level utility machine.

Designed around the rider

Across all three models, a consistent theme emerged: rider-centric design. That philosophy shows up in both big and small ways.

Narrower midsections improve rider mobility. Thicker seats enhance comfort over long distances. Redesigned controls place frequently used functions within easier reach. Even heat management — often a secondary consideration — received attention through improved exhaust routing.

Visually, the lineup adopts a more modern, angular design language. On the C6 Pro, features like dot-matrix lighting and integrated LED systems create a distinctive look, while still serving functional purposes such as improved nighttime visibility.

Yet, despite the sharper styling, practicality remains front and center. Integrated storage compartments, updated rack systems and easy-access fueling all reinforce the machines’ dual-purpose nature.

Real-world testing, not just spec sheets

Rather than relying solely on presentations, CFMOTO structured the launch around six riding “workshops,” with each station designed to simulate real-world conditions.

On acceleration runs, the C6 Pro’s power delivery stood out, hitting 0–60 km/h in under four seconds. The C5 wasn’t far behind, while the C4 held its own in the entry-level category.

Trail sections highlighted handling and ergonomics, with the wider stance of the C6 Pro contributing to a more planted feel. Meanwhile, tighter, more technical sections emphasized the maneuverability and ease of use of the C4 and C5.

In utility-focused tests, including towing and obstacle clearing, the practical strengths of the smaller models came into focus. Pulling loaded trailers and navigating uneven terrain underscored their role as workhorses, not just recreational machines.

A broader strategy comes into focus

The Nice launch wasn’t just about three new models — it was a statement about where CFMOTO sees opportunity.

With UTV growth beginning to normalize, attention is shifting back to adjacent segments that offer stability and untapped potential. ATVs, particularly in the midsize and utility categories, fit that bill.

By investing in a full redesign rather than incremental updates, CFMOTO is taking the long-range view on the segment. And by launching globally, with input from teams across regions — including the U.S. — the company is aiming to deliver products that resonate across diverse markets.

For dealers and consumers alike, that could translate into more competitive options in a category that has, at times, taken a back seat to flashier segments. CFMOTO USA’s marketing director, John Tranby, who was also on hand at the event, told us that this rollout was mainly aimed at the European market and that the new lineup will be introduced more fully to the North American market during their dealer show this summer in Minneapolis.

As the dust settled in southern France, one thing was clear: ATVs may not be the fastest-growing part of the industry, but they’re far from standing still. And with its new CFORCE lineup, CFMOTO is making a strong case for evolution over iteration.