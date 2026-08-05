Arctic Cat releases ATV, side-by-side lineup for 2027 model year

Arctic Cat unveiled its complete line of 2027 Alterra ATV and Prowler side-by-side vehicles, featuring a renewed lineup engineered for both work and play.

New for model year 2027, the Arctic Cat Alterra 110 is designed specifically for youth riders, certified for ages 10 and up. It is driven by a 112cc SOHC single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5hp. (Photos: Arctic Cat)

The new off-road lineup includes a broad range of returning products and all-new models, including two mid-sized Prowlers and a sporty new youth-focused ATV.

ATVs

New for model year 2027, the Arctic Cat Alterra 110 is designed specifically for youth riders, certified for ages 10 and up. It is driven by a 112cc SOHC single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5hp. A rarity for youth ATVs, the Alterra 110 is equipped with electronic fuel injection, making it easy to start, consistent and simple to maintain.

The power goes through an automatic CVT transmission to the knobby Maxxis tires measuring 20 inches in front and 19 inches in the rear.

The Alterra 110 features a 26.4-inch seat height, 35.4-inch width, and 37-inch wheelbase to keep the ATV planted to the trail. Custom-fit ergonomics include a sculpted seat, strategically placed handlebar and spacious footwells. A single A-arm front suspension and swingarm rear suspension soak up bumps and ruts, with nearly 3 inches of travel through preload-adjustable shocks. MSRP: $3,399.

Returning ATV models include:

Alterra 300

Alterra 450

Alterra 450 Limited

Alterra 600 EPS

Alterra 600 Limited

Alterra 600 Mud Pro

Alterra 600 TRV EPS

Alterra 600 TRV Limited

The Prowler 500 can tow up to 1,500 pounds when a trailer is attached to its standard 2-inch receiver hitch.

Side-by-Sides

The new Prowler 500 is built upon a compact but highly capable chassis, with a 443cc fuel-injected engine. Four-wheel drive and diff lock capabilities are easily available, and 25-inch Maxxis tires provide grip across a variety of terrain.

The Prowler 500 can tow up to 1,500 pounds when a trailer is attached to its standard 2-inch receiver hitch. The rear dump box is rated to carry another 500 pounds of gear, tools, or materials. Additional storage for smaller items is located inside the cab.

Power is sent through an automatic CVT system, and the double A-arm front and rear suspensions cushion the ride and carry the weight through preload-adjustable twin-tube shocks that offer nearly 7 inches of travel. MSRP: $10,799.

The Prowler 500 also comes in a limited edition, priced at $11,999.

Returning SxS models include:

Prowler 800 Crew Limited

Prowler 800 Limited

Prowler 800 XT

Prowler 800 XT Crew

For full specs and pricing on the complete 2027 ATV and side-by-side lineup, visit Arctic Cat’s website.