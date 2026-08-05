Kawasaki is doubling down on the high-horsepower sport side-by-side segment with the introduction of the all-new 2027 Teryx H2 and Teryx H2 Limited eS, bringing its supercharged platform into a more compact two-seat package aimed at riders who prioritize agility on wooded trails and technical terrain.

The 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 will be available in Lime Green and Ice Gray with an MSRP of $32,899. The Teryx H2 Limited eS will be offered in two color combinations starting at $41,399. (Photos: Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA)

Following the debut of the four-seat Teryx4/5 H2, the new two-seat models retain Kawasaki’s 999cc supercharged inline four-cylinder engine while reducing wheelbase and overall weight to create a more nimble machine. Kawasaki says the Teryx H2 delivers 250 horsepower and 146.2 lb.-ft. of torque, giving the vehicle a power-to-weight ratio of approximately 9.4 pounds per horsepower on the Limited eS model.

The announcement further intensifies competition in the premium sport side-by-side segment, where Polaris recently introduced the 275-hp RZR R Boost. While Polaris’ turbocharged twin-cylinder platform focuses on turbocharged performance, Kawasaki continues to differentiate itself with a motorcycle-derived supercharged inline-four powerplant that delivers linear acceleration without turbo lag.

Ninja roots

The heart of the new Teryx H2 is Kawasaki’s centrifugal supercharger, a system developed from technology used on the Ninja H2 hypersport motorcycle. Unlike an exhaust-driven turbocharger, the mechanically driven supercharger provides immediate boost as throttle is applied. Kawasaki engineers adapted the design specifically for off-road use, incorporating an intercooler, revised intake system, and heavy-duty internal engine components to withstand the demands of sustained off-road operation.

The flagship Teryx H2 Limited eS adds Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension Plus (KECS+) with FOX Live Valve electronically controlled shocks and an electronic sway bar disconnect system.

The supercharger spins its impeller at nearly 130,000 rpm through a planetary gear system, compressing intake air to as much as 2.4 times atmospheric pressure. Kawasaki says the system produces smooth, predictable power from idle through its 9,500-rpm redline while minimizing heat buildup compared with conventional forced induction systems.

Beyond the engine

Kawasaki focused heavily on electronic vehicle control. The new Teryx H2 introduces Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) to its side-by-side lineup for the first time, helping manage rear-wheel traction in 2WD mode and reducing excessive wheelspin during acceleration and corner exits.

The flagship Teryx H2 Limited eS adds Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension Plus (KECS+) with FOX Live Valve electronically controlled shocks and an electronic sway bar disconnect system. Drivers can choose between Firm, Sport and Comfort suspension modes while the system continuously adjusts damping based on terrain, steering angle, throttle position and vehicle movement.

The heart of the new Teryx H2 is Kawasaki’s centrifugal supercharger, a system developed from technology used on the Ninja H2 hypersport motorcycle.

Both models ride on 33-inch Maxxis Carnivore Plus tires mounted to 16-inch aluminum wheels, feature a 74-inch stance and more than 16 inches of ground clearance. Long-travel suspension provides 23.2 inches of front wheel travel and 24 inches in the rear.

Inside, the two-seat cockpit features automotive-inspired controls, a 7-inch TFT display and smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app. The Limited eS also receives a 10-inch Garmin Tread navigation and infotainment system with integrated audio capability.

Kawasaki says the shorter-wheelbase chassis was designed to complement the high-output engine by providing improved maneuverability in tighter trail systems while maintaining the high-speed stability expected of a flagship sport side-by-side.

The shorter-wheelbase chassis was designed to complement the high-output engine by providing improved maneuverability in tighter trail systems while maintaining high-speed stability.

The 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 will be available in Lime Green and Ice Gray with an MSRP of $32,899. The Teryx H2 Limited eS will be offered in two color combinations starting at $41,399.