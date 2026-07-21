Indian Motorcycle is expanding its premium touring lineup with the introduction of the limited-edition PowerPlus Signature Series, a collection of four motorcycles featuring exclusive hand-finished paint schemes and detailing designed to showcase the brand’s American craftsmanship.

The two bagger models—the Chieftain PowerPlus Signature Series and Indian Challenger Signature Series—feature dark, performance-inspired paint treatments, while the Roadmaster PowerPlus Signature Series and Indian Pursuit Signature Series commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with patriotic red, white and blue finishes. (Photo: Indian Motorcycle)

The new Signature Series includes the Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit, each built around Indian’s liquid-cooled PowerPlus 112 V-twin engine and equipped with the company’s latest rider-assist technologies.

The two bagger models—the Chieftain PowerPlus Signature Series and Indian Challenger Signature Series—feature dark, performance-inspired paint treatments, while the Roadmaster PowerPlus Signature Series and Indian Pursuit Signature Series commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with patriotic red, white and blue finishes.

Indian says each motorcycle undergoes a multi-layer paint process with extensive hand-finishing and quality control, resulting in limited-production models that emphasize depth, contrast and visual detail.

“Since 1901, Indian Motorcycle has pursued the ultimate intersection of form and function — motorcycles that are as beautiful in design as they are sophisticated in performance,” says Mike Kennedy, CEO of Indian Motorcycle. “Signature Series embodies that mindset with every surface, every line, and every layer approached with a spirit of artistry.”

Premium paint, pricing

The Chieftain PowerPlus Signature Series starts at $40,999 MSRP and features an Abyss Metallic, Venom Green and Cypher Green paint scheme over Gauge Gray. The Indian Challenger Signature Series also starts at $40,999 MSRP, pairing Abyss Metallic with Machined Silver and Red Alert accents.

Indian says each motorcycle undergoes a multi-layer paint process with extensive hand-finishing and quality control, resulting in limited-production models that emphasize depth, contrast and visual detail. (Photo: Indian Motorcycle)

The touring models—the Roadmaster PowerPlus Signature Series and Indian Pursuit Signature Series—each start at $46,749 MSRP and feature Frontier Pearl paint accented by Revere Red and Vigilant Blue as a tribute to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

Performance

Beyond the exclusive finishes, the Signature Series retains the performance package introduced with Indian’s PowerPlus touring platform. All four motorcycles are powered by the PowerPlus 112 engine, a liquid-cooled, overhead-cam V-twin designed to deliver strong horsepower and torque across the rev range.

The motorcycles also come standard with Indian’s Rider Assist suite, including Bike Hold Control, Electronic Combined Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Tailgate Warning, Rear Collision Warning and SmartLean Technology.

Each model features the company’s 7-inch Ride Command touchscreen with GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay integration and connected services through Ride Command+. Premium PowerBand Audio is also standard, with 400-watt systems on the baggers and 600-watt systems on the touring models.

Dealer perspective

The Signature Series adds another premium, limited-production offering for collectors and touring enthusiasts seeking exclusivity beyond standard production models. The anniversary-themed Roadmaster and Pursuit models also provide dealers with a unique showroom story tied to America’s 250th anniversary. At the same time, the aggressive styling of the Chieftain and Challenger Signature Series expands Indian’s appeal among performance-oriented bagger buyers.