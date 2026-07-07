Beachman reveals new Aviator lineup with up to 125 miles of electric range

Canadian electric motorcycle manufacturer Beachman has introduced its all-new Aviator lineup, a retro-inspired electric café racer available in three configurations designed to appeal to riders seeking classic motorcycle styling with modern electric performance.

The new Aviator is offered as a Class 2 e-bike, a lightweight motorcycle and, later this fall, a premium 125cc-equivalent electric motorcycle. Pricing starts at $5,499 for the e-bike version and $5,999 for the light motorcycle. (Photos: Beachman Bikes)

The new Aviator is offered as a Class 2 e-bike, a lightweight motorcycle and, later this fall, a premium 125cc-equivalent electric motorcycle. Pricing starts at $5,499 for the e-bike version and $5,999 for the light motorcycle.

Built around an all-new frame platform, the Aviator draws inspiration from the British café racers of the 1960s while incorporating practical features such as a lockable storage compartment integrated into the faux fuel tank, removable battery options, USB-C charging, remote start/stop and customizable finishes.

“Our new Aviator represents the next chapter for Beachman and reflects everything that we have learned from building some of the best two-wheel electric bikes in the world,” says Beachman co-founder Ben Taylor. “Every detail was carefully considered to create a machine that is approachable, practical and exciting to ride.”

The Class 2 e-bike version reaches a top speed of 20 mph on-road and 35 mph off-road. Customers can choose between a 2.8-kWh removable battery with more than 55 miles of range or a 4.3-kWh battery capable of exceeding 80 miles on a charge. The lightweight motorcycle shares many features with the standard model but increases top speed to 45 mph and offers a higher payload capacity.

Beachman previewed a flagship 125cc-equivalent electric motorcycle scheduled to arrive later this year. The model will feature a fixed 8.2-kWh battery, an 8-kW motor, an estimated top speed of approximately 60 mph, and more than 125 miles of range. But will it do The Ton?

Beachman also previewed a flagship 125cc-equivalent electric motorcycle scheduled to arrive later this year. The model will feature a fixed 8.2-kWh battery, an 8-kW motor, an estimated top speed of approximately 60 mph, and more than 125 miles of range, making it suitable for both urban commuting and highway riding.

Across the lineup, the Aviator includes motorcycle-style safety equipment such as LED lighting, turn signals, mirrors, brake lights, and a horn. Riders can also personalize their motorcycles with multiple paint colors, leather seat upgrades, handlebars, saddlebags, and other accessories.

One of the Aviator’s most distinctive features is its approximately two-gallon lockable storage compartment built into the tank area—a space traditionally occupied by a fuel tank. Beachman says the compartment is designed to hold gloves, charging cables, groceries, or other everyday items without the need for saddlebags or a backpack.

The Aviator is currently being built to order as Beachman fulfills more than 150 customer preorders before moving into full-scale production.

The Aviator is currently being built to order as Beachman fulfills more than 150 customer preorders before moving into full-scale production.

Our take is that it looks great for an electric retro-style motorcycle, but a real cafe racer should be able to do “The Ton,” which is 100 mph. Maybe it will on a big downhill run?