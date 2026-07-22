Following last week’s introduction of the first wave of 2027 Suzuki motorcycles, the company has announced the 2027 Hayabusa with new colorways and a striking Special Edition model.

Suzuki says the Special Edition is designed to celebrate the legacy of its flagship sportbike while giving dealers an exclusive, premium offering for enthusiasts seeking a more distinctive appearance. (Photos: Suzuki)

The 2027 Hayabusa carries over the performance package that has made the model one of the industry’s most recognizable sportbikes, combining its big inline-four engine with a suite of electronic rider aids and premium braking components aimed at riders seeking both high-performance street riding and long-distance comfort.

The standard 2027 Hayabusa has an MSRP of $19,699 and will be available in Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Reflective Blue. Suzuki also introduced a Hayabusa Special Edition, priced at $20,399, featuring exclusive styling treatments and premium trim.

The standard 2027 Hayabusa has an MSRP of $19,699 and will be available in Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Reflective Blue.

The Hayabusa remains an important halo model that draws showroom traffic and reinforces Suzuki’s performance heritage, while appealing to enthusiasts seeking a premium sportbike with long-distance capability.

The 2027 model continues to be powered by Suzuki’s 1,340cc inline-four engine, delivering the broad torque and high-speed performance that have defined the Hayabusa since its introduction. Rider aids are managed through the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), which includes multiple electronic control systems that allow riders to tailor performance to road conditions and riding preferences.

Standard equipment includes a bi-directional quick-shifter, Smart Cruise Control and Brembo Stylema front brake calipers paired with Suzuki’s Motion Track Brake System to provide high-performance stopping power and enhanced rider confidence.

Aerodynamic bodywork, inspired by the peregrine falcon, remains a signature design element, contributing to both the motorcycle’s high-speed stability and its unmistakable profile.

Hayabusa Special Edition

The new Hayabusa Special Edition builds on the standard model with a Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Oort Gray paint scheme accented by red graphics.

The Special Edition carries a $700 premium over the standard model, priced at $20,399.

Additional premium touches include:

Exclusive Hayabusa Special Edition badging

Raised Suzuki fuel tank emblem

Color-matched solo seat cowl

Black exhaust end caps

Unique Special Edition styling details throughout

The Special Edition carries a $700 premium over the standard model.

Suzuki says the Special Edition is designed to celebrate the legacy of its flagship sportbike while giving dealers an exclusive, premium offering for enthusiasts seeking a more distinctive appearance.

For Suzuki dealers, the Hayabusa remains one of the brand’s most recognizable nameplates and a key showroom centerpiece, helping reinforce the manufacturer’s sportbike credentials while attracting both longtime Suzuki enthusiasts and buyers seeking a high-performance flagship motorcycle.